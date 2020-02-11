The contested judge returns to the bank for the first time since allegations of an affair

Judge Jesse LeBlanc

CONVENTION – On Monday, a district judge accused of being involved in an extramarital affair with an Assumption Parish sheriff while presiding in Assumption Parish returned to the bank for the first time since allegations were uncovered ,

Judge Jessie LeBlanc was on sick leave and returned to the St. James bench on Monday.

Judge LeBlanc is said to have had an inappropriate relationship with former MP Bruce Prejean when he served as Chief Criminal Deputy of the Assumption Parish sheriff.

An ad hoc judge was appointed last month to hear cases for Judge LeBlanc while an investigation into her alleged relationship with Prejean was launched.

At the end of January, District Attorney Ricky Babin and Supreme Defense Attorney Alan Robert filed a joint motion to recover LeBlanc’s over 170 pending criminal cases in the Assumption case.

When Judge LeBlanc returned to the bank on Monday, this application was pending in Napoleonville.

While Prejean admitted having an affair with Judge LeBlanc, she continues to deny that their relationship was anything but friendly.

According to The Advocate, Jill Craft, LeBlanc’s attorney, sent a letter to Judge Jason Verdigets, the chief judge of the 23rd district, indicating that LeBlanc had been out of office for two weeks because she was through Friday, February , sick was 7.