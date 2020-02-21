[the-contortionist-cover-smashing-pumpkins’-1979]

US prog metallers The Contortionist have introduced a go over of The Smashing Pumpkins 1995 strike 1979. You can watch the movie in whole beneath.

“We’re really energized to launch a movie for our protect of The Smashing Pumpkins’ timeless track 1979,” singer Michael Lessard, who also directed the movie, tells Prog. “It’s a track that we all grew up with and hold expensive to our hearts. It felt only fitting to use footage from the increasing yrs of the band for this a person.”

1979 is taken from the band’s Our Bones EP, which was unveiled final year through Enjoyment One particular. The band will tour North The united states later on this 12 months as support to Devin Townsend.

“We could not be happier to ultimately be sharing the phase with a Devin Townsend and Haken,” states Lessard. “We’ve been doing the job on some new items to bring to our reside exhibit, so we’re thrilled this is the tour we get to do that!”