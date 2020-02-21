[the-contortionist-include-smashing-pumpkins-1979]

US prog metallers The Contortionist have produced a include of The Smashing Pumpkins 1995 strike 1979. You can view the movie in complete beneath.

“We’re very energized to release a online video for our deal with of The Smashing Pumpkins’ timeless music 1979,” singer Michael Lessard, who also directed the movie, tells Prog. “It’s a tune that we all grew up with and maintain pricey to our hearts. It felt only fitting to use footage from the increasing decades of the band for this one particular.”

1979 is taken from the band’s Our Bones EP, which was produced very last year via Leisure One. The band will tour North The us katrer this calendar year as aid to Devin Townsend.

“We couldn’t be happier to lastly be sharing the stage with a Devin Townsend and Haken,” claims Lessard. “We have been doing the job on some new issues to bring to our reside show, so we’re enthusiastic this is the tour we get to do that!”