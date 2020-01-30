The contraction of the illegal pot market will take “years”

It will probably take years for Massachusetts to put a dent on the illegal marijuana market, according to a researcher who has established this in Washington state.

Three years after the opening of state-approved cannabis stores in Washington in July 2014, about half of the recreational and medical marijuana consumed by residents still came from the illegal market, said Beau Kilmer, director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center.

“You are not going to eliminate the illegal market overnight,” Kilmer said. “It will take years.”

On Wednesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Andrew Lelling, the US district attorney, both promised to continue tackling weed violations, including “smurfs” – buying the maximum amount of marijuana from multiple pharmacies to sell it illegally, often across state borders.

Lelling said his office will continue to police marijuana transportation, along with incoming or outgoing cash shipments and the use of the federal banking system.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the opioid epidemic remains a focus, but agents do not ignore pot violations.

The state Cannabis Control Commission and Attorney General Maura Healey’s said Tuesday that they are looking for a multi-agency task force to find, among other things, ways to flatten “smurfs” and “loopers” – people who make multiple purchases of marijuana in one day in the same pharmacy.

The adult use rules of the commission prohibit a marijuana retailer from deliberately selling more than one ounce of marijuana or the equivalent dry weight value to a customer within a day.

Cannabis Control Commission statistics show that, based on last week’s distribution, the most popular marijuana products were:

buttons (128,728 sold)

unprocessed pre-rolls (60,798)

infused foodstuffs (53,391)

vape products (25,321)

concentrates (20,134)

Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said it is no surprise that herbal cannabis products remain dominant on the Massachusetts market – something consistent with national trends, he said.

“Historically, adults have used cannabis most in the form of herbs,” Armentano said in an email. “Herbal cannabis contains a wide spectrum of cannabinoids, is associated with a faster onset and less variation of the drug effect (compared to other cannabis formulations, such as edible products), and is also easier for users to tritrate themselves. Herbal cannabis is also less powerful than some alternative formulations, such as concentrates. “