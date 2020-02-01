The controversial Vaporfly running shoes from Nike are approved for the competition

The Nike Vaporfly is a shoe with a controversial history. The Kenyan marathon runner and Olympic athlete Eliud Kipchoge completed a 42 km marathon in just under two hours with the Vaporfly. This victory and a series of subsequent victories by athletes wearing the shoes triggered an investigation by lawmakers around the world.

For several months the running community discussed what to do about the shoe. Some argued that this would give racers an unfair advantage, and others feared that this would lead to a “sneaker race” in which companies would compete against each other (uh, right?). Do you do that anyway?

But this week, World Athletics announced an official decision on the fate of the shoe: both the Vaporfly 4% and the Next% have been declared legal, and both are expected to appear at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, World Athletics has put a cap on the sole thickness that prohibits anything that exceeds 40 millimeters or contains more than one plate. They have also set up an expert group to “evaluate new shoes that will be launched where necessary”.

But now you can still lace up your vaporflys (or buy a pair if you don’t already have them) and really, really, very, very fast.

