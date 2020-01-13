The copy of “The Sick Bag Song” signed by Nick Cave raises $ 10,000 for bushfire relief

Loading...

A signed edition of Nick Cave’s book, The Sick Bag Song, and one of the musician’s signatures were sold in an online auction for Bushfire Relief for a total of $ 10,000.

The singer’s articles were bought last weekend by Andy Griffiths, the children’s book author, from #AuthorsForFireys, a Twitter auction by Australian authors in support of the Victorian Country Fire Authority. Cave’s donation was submitted by Australian writer Kirsten Krauth.

Cave’s donation came shortly after he and Bad Seed’s bandmate Warren Ellis donated $ 500,000 to Australian forest fire relief last week.

I am beside myself to announce that we have a last minute auction by the writer / musician NICK CAVE for #AuthorsForFireys. Yes that’s right! He donated a signed edition of The Sick Bag Song (great insight into how he works) + one of his suits! * Fainting * rise! cc @mrbenjaminlaw pic.twitter.com/88zzBvYi6l

– Kirsten Krauth (@KirstenKrauth) January 10, 2020

“I have always admired and inspired the art and humor of Nick Cave and his friends – and Warren Ellis’ 500,000 donations for firefighting only increase my respect,” Griffiths tweeted. “The skeleton in my studio has no clothes – the suit will definitely match its style.”

Thank you, Kirsten! I have always admired and inspired the art and humor of Nick Cave and his son – and Warren Ellis’ 500,000 firefighting donations raise my respect. I love the book and the skeleton in my studio has no clothes – the suit will definitely fit its style.

– Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

Griffiths himself also auctioned off some of his books during #AuthorsForFireys. A signed set of his tree house children’s books sold for $ 1,050.

Thank you to everyone who bid for the signed set of tree house books – thank you all. Congratulations to Julian Smith @wubies, who submitted a $ 1,050 bid two minutes before the contest ended!

– Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

#AuthorsForFireys was launched on January 5 by young adult writers Emily Gale and Nova Weetman. The fundraiser, which ran until Saturday (January 11th), encouraged local writers to donate their works and personal possessions online to help fight forest fires.

Other items sold during the week-long auction include limited copies of Cheryl Strayeds Wild, a signed copy of Helen Garner’s Yellow Notebook, and a free dinner with Benjamin Law. Final auction numbers will be released later this week, Gale said.

We love your messages, they’re great when we put the numbers in the monster table (we = @NovaWeetman @AnnaWhateley @msmisrule @kmjgardiner).

We would like to thank you all… individually… by handwriting… with illustrations… and glitter. #AuthorsForFireys

– Emily Gale (@EmilyGale) January 12, 2020