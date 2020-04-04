The Corona beer industry embraces what Mexico is doing as the industry does not

Corona beer production in Mexico has been delayed for coronavirus infection.

Grupo Modelo, the company that manufactures beer, issued an announcement on Twitter, saying it was shutting down the production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government shut down its businesses Not necessary.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Group of Companies is doing the bidding for Modelo and Pacifico.

Last week, the Mexican government announced the release of unnecessary public and private partnerships until April 30, hoping to prevent the spread of the disease.

More than 1,500 of these lands have been killed, according to Johns Hopkins.

Grupo Modelo is ready to make a plan to “approve the supply of beer” if the Mexican government decides to include the necessary barley, according to a statement.

Constellation Brands manages the shipment and brings in Grupo Modelo inserts in the US.

CEO Bill Newlands said in a recent earnings call: “sufficient supply to meet the needs of our customers” and does not expect the near future.

Corona’s brand name with the stock did not sell as a seller. Constellation says sales of its beers have grown 8.9 percent for the three months of this year, with Modelo and Corona behind.

The sale is forecast for the first few weeks of March, the company said, with beers growing 24 percent compared to a year ago.

Corona Hard Seltzer, released at the beginning of March, is also off the “start-up stage,” according to the publisher’s earnings.

Beer and other alcoholic beverages are on the rise this month as Americans and other countries are being forced to pack light on the coronavirus light. Sales figures from Nielsen show beer sales are up 34 percent year over year for the week ending March 21

