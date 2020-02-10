The Corona Virus and Xi Jinping’s Worldview

MUNICH – The coronavirus crisis has presented Xi Jinping with the greatest challenge since he became Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2012. People and families across China live in fear. Several Chinese provinces are virtually closed. The virus has brought significant parts of the economy to a standstill as companies instruct their employees to work from home. Politically, the guilt fluctuates between the local authorities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the central government in Beijing, with both sides keeping an eye on the eternal principle of Chinese politics: if a disaster strikes, someone must be seen to pay the price.

The wider world should show compassion and express solidarity to the long-suffering Chinese people. These are ugly times, and the racism that is implied (and sometimes explicit) in many reactions to Chinese people around the world makes me wonder how far we as a human family really have come. Too many people beyond China seem to have forgotten another eternal principle: “No one is an island, all by itself.”

Xi exercises almost absolute political power over China’s Marxist-Leninist state. Only an authoritarian regime could have followed the draconian methods that China has been trying to control the virus since January. Only time will tell how effective these measures are in the end. What is certain, however, is that the once resolved crisis will not change China’s future governance.

To understand why, one has to take into account the underlying worldview that Xi guides in realizing his dream of making China the global superpower of the future. When someone asked me what Xi wanted, I explained their approach based on 10 priorities. This can best be seen as 10 sets of concentric circles emanating from the party center or, in the tradition of psychologist Abraham Maslow, as Xi’s hierarchy of needs.

The first priority is to keep the CCP in power. Xi never saw the party as a transition mechanism to some kind of democracy or semi-democracy. Rather, he sees China’s unique form of authoritarian capitalism as essential to its future great power status and as a model that could potentially be applicable to other parts of the world.

Second, Xi believes that he must always maintain national unity, as this is central to the internal legitimacy of the CCP. For this reason, there have been ongoing raids in Tibet and Xinjiang under his rule, as well as a consistent hardening of politics against Taiwan.

The third task is to expand the economy. Xi recognizes that the size, strength, and technological sophistication of the economy are central to all dimensions of national power, including military capacity. In addition, per capita income will not increase without long-term growth and China will fall into the middle income trap. Sustainable growth is therefore just as central to the CCP’s legitimacy as the national effort to become a technological superpower with global dominance in 5G, semiconductors, supercomputers and artificial intelligence.

The fourth goal is to include ecological sustainability in China’s growth matrix. Such concerns have been ignored in the past. But now they too are central to the party’s legitimacy. The Chinese do not tolerate high levels of air, soil and water pollution. However, sustainability, including measures to combat climate change, will always compete for priority three (economic growth), both in domestic industry and in the transnational infrastructure projects provided for in Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) ,

The number five priority is the expansion and modernization of the Chinese military. Xi has overseen the largest reform of the People’s Liberation Army – in terms of military organization, weapon platforms and personnel – since 1949. The PLA is being transformed and expanded by an army-based continental defense institution into a power projection force beyond the borders of China. Maritime, air force, Cyber, space and AI skills. Xi’s declared mission is to build a world-class military “to wage and win wars”.

The sixth goal is to ensure benign and (where possible) compliant relationships with China’s 14 neighboring countries and six maritime neighbors. Russia was the key to this project after it was a historical opponent who directed much of China’s strategic attention to a virtual ally. At the sea front, China has made it clear that it will not yield to its territorial claims in the East and South China Sea.

Seventh, in China’s eastern periphery, Xi believes that he must force the United States back on the “second chain of islands” that stretch from the Japanese archipelago to Guam to the eastern Philippines. China also wants to weaken (or, if possible, dissolve) the long-standing American security alliances in the region, especially those with South Korea, Japan and the Philippines. Ultimately, this is about improving China’s ability to ensure reunification with Taiwan – by force if necessary.

Eighth, to secure China’s western continental periphery, Xi wants to transform the Eurasian landmass into a new market for Chinese goods, services, technologies, and critical infrastructure investments. With the BRI, he also wants Central Asia and the Middle East as well as Central, Eastern and Western Europe to be sensitized to and supported by China’s core foreign policy interests.

Similarly, China sees great market potential in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which is not unlike that of Eurasia in other developing countries. Xi’s ninth priority is manifested in the “Maritime Silk Road”, which is as important as the BRI. In a broader sense, China has also successfully implemented this global economic strategy in reliable G77 votes in critical multilateral forums.

After all, Xi wants to reshape the global order to better serve Chinese interests and values. China’s leaders see the liberal international order after 1945 as the worldview of the victorious white colonial powers that created them. Xi sees the world of 2020 as radically different from the post-war period. China has therefore developed a two-pronged strategy. As China’s leaders build their influence on power, human resources and finance within existing global governance institutions, they are also building new China-focused institutions such as the BRI and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Not everyone in the top level of the CCP shares Xi’s worldview. There are many internal disagreements and debates over whether China is overwhelming itself if it takes over from Deng Xiaoping’s longstanding strategy of “Hide your strength, keep your time, never take the lead” ahead of the party’s 20th National Congress in 2022 Decisive decision to extend Xi’s term beyond past terms – into the 2020s and possibly beyond.

In this context, coping with the domestic coronavirus crisis and politically totemic projects such as the expansion of 5G abroad in Xi are becoming of new importance.

Kevin Rudd, former Australian Prime Minister, is President of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York. © Project Syndicate, 2020 www.project-syndicate.org