The Coronation Street star thinks a lot about the history of Yasmeen and Geoff during the blockade

(Photo: ITV)

Shelley King, a star from Coronation Street, has revealed that she can’t stop thinking about Yasmeen Nazir and Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) forcing control of history in the midst of the blockade.

The actress, who incorporates Yasmeen into ITV soap, said OK! magazine: “Being at home made me think about the story a lot more.”

“I had many dreams of abandonment. People have changed in them, so it’s Barty, then a friend or earlier relationship, and then they turn into Trilby (James, her partner), even if it has nothing to do with her.

Shelley also talked about the challenges of a story like this. She said: “It was extremely difficult. I don’t like to use sticks to tears, so you have to draw on your own life situations, not just coercion that will trigger a reaction. “

(Photo: ITV)

“There are so many tears you can cry when your head starts to ache. Sometimes nothing comes out. “

“Usually, when Barty and I are experiencing something particularly hard, we return to the humor of a 14-year-old boy and there are a lot of jokes from the toilet! But during some scenes in the studio there was silence, because some things are too difficult to get on and off. “

Yasmeen’s story takes another bleak turn next week, when – after a quarrel with Geoff – he throws himself and hits his head with a bottle of wine, which causes him to fall to the floor.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qO4kA7B97Wk (/ embed)

The new trailer revealed that – as the shocking scenes unfold – Yasmeen dials 999 seemingly to save Geoff’s life when he reveals to the person on the other side of the conversation that he “just killed” her husband.

Coronation Street continues Wednesday, April 22 at 19:30 on ITV.

If you have a story about soap or television, please contact us with a video or photo by sending us an email to soaps@metro.co.uk – we will be happy to contact you.

Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay up to date on all soaps on our homepage.

MORE: Colson Smith, star of Coronation Street, confirms that the soap will write a coronavirus story after forced pandemic production

MORE: spoilers on Coronation Street: novice Tom Roberts promises a great twist on Johnny and Scott

Soap newsletter

Includes exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are displayed on the site. Find out more “