The coronavirus attacks two Italian convents, infecting 59 nuns

ROME – Two Italian convents have been subjected to strict quarantine after most of the nuns living in them positively tested for coronavirus.

A total of 59 religious sisters have been infected in both convents, one in Rome and the other in the town of Grottaferrata, in the Castelli Romani district of southeastern Rome.

Forty of the 50 members of the Convent of the Daughters of San Camillus in Grottaferrata have tested positive, and one of them has been hospitalized. The St Paul’s Angelic Sisters congregation in Rome has also been isolated after 19 of its 21 sisters became infected with the coronavirus.

“We are also wondering what to do. We are also trying to understand the situation. We are receiving a lot of calls and the senior is very busy managing the emergency and cannot speak. But we’re OK, we hope to issue a statement when the situation is clearer, “a Camillian sister told the ANSA news service by phone.

The Daughters of San Camil was founded in 1892 and the sisters make a fourth vow of service to the poor.

“The specialty of the Camellian charism is to serve the sick even with the risk of our lives. It is the essential aspect of our mission,” says the order’s website.

The Angelic Sisters of St. Paul’s were founded in Milan in the 16th century, and their convent in Rome houses a kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school. The coronavirus spread to the convent, however, after all the schools in Rome were closed.

In Italy, at least two Catholic nuns have died from COVID-19. Two bishops have also tested positive for the disease, though one has recovered.

At least 28 priests have died in Italy due to COVID-19.

Others have applied the law to continue to celebrate the sacraments, despite a ban on all meetings in the country.

The Carabinieri military police were denounced by the northern Italian city parish of Cuasso al Monte in order to celebrate a Mass with about 30 members of the faithful present, despite a ban imposed by the ministerial decree to contain the coronavirus spread.

Carabinieri police have reported another priest in the southern city of San Gennaro Vesuviano, near Naples, for having baptized a child with four others present, including the child’s parents.

