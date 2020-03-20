The coronavirus crisis is a lesson for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind – India News

The outbreak of the Covid-19 novel Coronavirus has created an unprecedented situation worldwide. Humanity is no stranger to the outbreak of unpleasant diseases. However, this is the first viral attack of this nature and scale in our lives.

Today, my thoughts are with all those who are fighting the virus, with the families of all the victims around the world, but also with the doctors, paramedics and health officials and everyone else who has put our lives at risk for the rest of us.

I commend people for their mature response in a crisis. Their support helps all institutions to work together to combat the epidemic. Our healthcare system has shown great courage and competence in meeting an extraordinary and evolving challenge. Our leadership and management have proven themselves in these tests. I believe we will survive the storm together. I also commend the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for taking preventative measures rightly seriously to curb the pandemic at the outset and to address our SAARC neighbors to launch a concerted effort to check its spread in the neighborhood. Even the WHO has acknowledged that India’s efforts are worthy of imitation for the rest of the world.

The outburst forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically determined, can be an ideal opportunity to reflect on our path and future path. As we go through a difficult phase, we turn this challenge into an opportunity and try to decipher what nature has told us through this crisis. The message is many, but for the sake of brevity, I would stick with a few here.

We all know that hygiene is the first and obvious lesson. A precaution is the only cure for this new coronavirus strain. As a precaution, what doctors advise is basic hygiene, except social distance. Sanitation and cleanliness are among the lowest civic virtues and it is easy to underestimate their importance. He needed Mahatma to give them the highest priority. In South Africa and India, his historical campaigns have always started in parallel with or in parallel with sanitary and hygiene issues. In 1896, Gandhiji visited India and a plague broke out in Bombay. He offered his services to the state and the offer was accepted. While in Rajkot, he volunteered there. Do you know what he did as a volunteer? He tested latrines and made people pay attention to cleanliness. We must write down all his lessons in our daily lives, and this year we can begin our 150th birth anniversary by turning ourselves into the causes of personal and social hygiene. The state ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ (Pure India Mission) is the forerunner of this great social awakening.

Respect for nature may be our next lesson. Homo sapiens is the only organism that has overpowered all other animals, seized control of the entire planet and even stepped on the moon. He now stands humbled by the microorganism. It would be good to bear in mind the fact that at the end of the day we are only biological organisms, which depend on other organisms for survival. Humanity’s desire to control nature and use all its resources for profit can be destroyed in a stroke by an organism that we cannot see with the naked eye.

Recall that our ancestors saw nature as their mother, and asked us to respect her. At some point in history, we have forgotten the ancient wisdom. When pandemics and abnormal weather phenomena become the norm, it’s time to pause and wonder where we lost our way and how we can still get back.

Equality may be a factor less apparent, but nature tells us that we are all equal. This new virus drives human differences like religion, race and region. The world is busy drawing differences and fighting against us.

But all of a sudden, we realize that, with a serious death threat like the present, we have only one identity – we are human.

Interdependence is also something we usually bypass in normal times. In my speeches, I often mentioned the Sanskrit speech, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means that the whole world is apart from the family. Today, it turns out to be more faithful than ever. We are aware of how deeply each of us is connected to everyone else. We are sure how much we care about the safety of others, not just humans, but also plants and animals. In the face of an extraordinary crisis, most people tend to be selfish, but it is a crisis that teaches us to think equally about others.

Although voluntary services through social mobilization are not encouraged because of the highly contagious nature of the disease, there are many ways that people can help suppress and reduce the spread of the virus. Every citizen can contribute to raising awareness while also refraining from spreading panic by taking cautious measures advised by the government. Those who may also need to share resources, especially with less resourceful neighbors and senior citizens who are susceptible to the disease. The coronavirus challenge underscores the need for “crisis response”.

Nature reminds us to humbly acknowledge our fundamental equality and interdependence. It is a lesson – given at a great price – that will be helpful in mitigating global challenges such as climate change and in building a better, shared future. In the meantime, I join you in reaffirming our determination to get out of the current crisis at the earliest, stronger than ever as a nation.

