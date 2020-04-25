On April 25, 2014, in a cost-cutting move requested by the government, Flint, Michigan, changed its water source. Now, it is estimated that 80 percent of Flint’s children suffer from neurological problems because they are fully switched. At least 12 people died of Legionnaire’s disease, and perhaps hundreds more were permanently sick and injured. Flint is a tragedy. That’s also a warning.

This year’s sixth anniversary of the water crisis falls amid a global disaster pandemic. When we isolate ourselves, mourn the loss of countless lives and watch with fear as data explodes, we can’t help but hear Flint’s echoes. Pandemic is Flint, written big.

The Flint crisis revealed damaged infrastructure, government arrogance, environmental injustice and the danger of austerity. Last summer, a series of similar diseases struck Newark, New Jersey, revealing more polluted water and government neglect. Today, COVID-19 is spreading throughout the nation, exposing every part of the neglected and sick – from confused and uncertain national leadership to gaping economic and racial inequalities. In Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans, this virus sickens and kills African-Americans at a higher rate than whites. In New York City, it has hit the hardest black and Hispanic communities.

As with Flint, coronaviruses coat new diseases with old ones. “Over and over, American blacks represent too many people who are infected and die,” noted writer and historian Ibram X. Jug in the Atlantic. “The latest American infection seems to mate with a Native American infection, which reproduces not life but death.” In the richest country in the world, a very unequal death rate is the most cruel indictment – and expression – of the history of our nation’s ignorance of our nation.

Beyond the virus itself, the damage caused by this pandemic, such as the Flint water crisis, is man-made. And man-made crises usually hurt the poor and non-whites the most. Seclusion, like maintaining good health, is a privilege in America.

Flint is a cautionary tale about how the government is wreaking havoc by placing the economy above people, humiliation above empathy and politics above science. And Flint illustrates how a handful of people in power mocked citizens’ concerns that turned out to be true all along. A state report later said officials used “derision and derision,” as well as “aggressive dismissals” and “harassment” to respond to people’s concerns. Now children can spend a lifetime to pay the price.

If Flint offers any lessons, it is letting our leaders use the art of good listening: to the doctors and nurses who care for patients in our hospital, and the mayors and governors and hospital executives who are looking for beds and equipment. Flint also teaches us to listen to reporters, scientists and citizens, and to act quickly based on their concerns. If the government relies on their expertise, then we, in turn, can rely on our government.

However, trust is fragile, and Flint instructs leaders on how to build or destroy it. Residents even today suffer from deep mistrust of the government, after being lied to and ignored for more than a year of poisoning. This mistrust is on display now, tragically: “Half of the people I know don’t trust those numbers and consistently believe that we are being lied to about everything,” said a Flint resident who became a pandemic. Flint teaches our leaders to tell the truth.

When the Bay Area health director decided that 7 million people had to take shelter, it disrupted lives and hurt the economy, but also caused trust. Science guides policy, and leaders act quickly to follow evidence, not self-interest. When Governors Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom of California act quickly to close public life, it creates trust.

And Flint shows the importance of democracy. In 2012, two years before Flint diverted its water source from pure Lake Huron to the Flint River, Michigan passed Public Law 436. The law abolished the votes of mayors and elected councils and replaced them all with a single financial watchdog – eliminating checks and balances government. Missing away the legislative and executive branches at the local level. Missing, with the friction of a pen, go to the Flint water guard.

Flint residents soon began experiencing various diseases, ranging from rashes to hair loss to aching bones. For 18 months, residents registered formal and informal complaints. At that time, thousands of children had suffered lead poisoning and several people died of Legionary disease.

Michigan lawmakers have made a terrible decision. They continue to protect their decisions, not the people or their tap water. Investigations by Michigan attorney general into the Flint water crisis are ongoing. Lesson? Examination, balance, supervision and transparency are as important in crises as life and death.

The Flint River is displayed on February 7, 2016, in Flint, Michigan. The state diverted Flint’s water resources back to the Great Lakes at the end of 2015.

Sarah Rice / Getty

Perhaps the most hopeful lesson from Flint is on the collective actions of the various citizens who have worked together for months. Flint offers a case study in American resilience. Flint is a majority-minority city, 53 percent African-American. But bad water is affecting everyone in Flint, and the response to the crisis comes from various parts of the city. Together, Flint residents engineered hard work to force change. They finally overcome dangerous government mistakes, involve needed expertise, do their own knowledge and finally force it back to safe water.

Things have not been going well in Flint, because the replacement of main service channels has stalled in the middle of a pandemic, because special educational needs have flooded the school system, and when there are still questions about who is guilty of the water crisis.

But Flint offers the wisdom that Congress, the White House, and all of us should do well. Flint teaches us to prioritize the health and safety of citizens; it warns us to be guided by the best available expertise, to listen to science. This shows the urgency of life and death from democracy itself, without the influence of corporate money or bottom line thinking. It warns us to act quickly and urgently. And it urges us as citizens, from our own isolated bubbles, from our different social and economic circumstances, to find ways to join together and speak loudly, strongly, angrily – almost for now, and in the voice booth – for the welfare of all of us.

If Flint, as one resident said, has become a canary in the country’s coal mines, then we must hear the loud cry – before we are all poisoned.

Candy J. Cooper is a writer, along with Marc Aronson, from Poisoned Water: How the Citizens of Flint, Michigan, Fight for Their Lives and Warn Nation.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.