Across the Americas, the number of coronavirus infections is starting to decline in communities with significant cases of the disease – an indicator of when it may be good to plan a return to normal.

The actions behind the improvement vary from place to place, the U.S. TODAY observed, from large cities that tracked all those who came in contact with infected people to small towns that closed churches and ski resorts that were infection centers.

These communities are seeking to follow the coronavir charter by closing schools and initiating social remote measures – often earlier than required by their states. Many added extreme measures: staggering shopping days based on birthdays, testing wastewater, and closing county boundaries for passengers.

They see their success with cautious optimism.

In Milwaukee County, which added as many as 29 cases a day this week from 100 daily at the end of March, the director of the emergency department called the numbers encouraging. But Ben Weston said, “It’s a little too early to say we’re clear.”

In the county of Chittenden, Vermont, cases grew by leaps and bounds weeks ago, but the county only added a handful of infections this week as its testing capacity increased.

“Mortality rates rose early and woke people up,” said State Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan. “We’re starting to open the pin slowly and we’re watching the increase in transfers.”

The U.S. TODAY analysis focused on 650 provinces that consistently reported daily case numbers. Two-thirds experienced a high rate of infection: at least 100 cases per 100,000 population. Of this group, 168 reported a slowdown last week – half as many new cases as last week or less.

The number of cases varies from week to week, and there are widely different protocols in the provinces for whom to test, which is why experts warn officials and residents to assume that the worst is over.

“If you’re thinking about getting to the top in new cases, it still means there are more infectious diseases around you than at any other stage,” said Ellie Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University. “So if you relax the closures, undo all the work you did to get those numbers down.”

Cumberland County, Maine, is one of the places where positive signs have not been removed. A total of 100 cases were added from the province to the county from March 30 to April 6. The following week, it added 40.

The trend did not continue: Last week, 80 new cases were reported in the county.

When the glitter of progress emerges, public health experts advised refocusing on vulnerable populations such as the homeless, inmates, and retirees in care. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of public health practice and community activities at Johns Hopkins University, said the key is to keep under pressure from social distance.

“I think it’s been remarkable to see people change their lives so profoundly and avoid apocalyptic health care scenarios,” Sharfstein said. “We have proven that we can do everything we can to fight the virus.”

Countries hope that early action pays off

Communities with a declining number of new cases of coronavirus are making good efforts to improve them.

In the Onondaga district of New York City surrounding Syracuse, cases rose dozens to two weeks ago, but slowed to a single-digit rise. This week, there are a total of 646 of them in a community of nearly 500,000 people.

County Governor Ryan McMahon said that by 2:30 p.m. Every day, she gets new daily case figures from health professionals before she shows her community in online streaming.

Onondaga County officials canceled a large St. Patrick’s Day parade and closed schools in mid-March – earlier than the state mandate and before possible outbreaks in the county. It set up a test site in close proximity to vulnerable color communities and advertised the rules for its voluntary on-site location prior to issuing state guidelines.

Residents were encouraged to share their important shopping trips based on their years of birth. Those born in odd-numbered years would buy the trade on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and those born in even-numbered years would visit on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

While testing in many U.S. locations is still low, Onondaga County has had overcapacity since March, McMahon said. He said residents as far away as the Bronx, Long Island and Buffalo have visited the county’s experience facilities to test.

Infection rates in Onondaga County are declining and it will begin proactive testing in nursing homes for asymptomatic sufferers – both residents and workers.

“We know that seniors with underlying conditions will have a nasty fight in their hands if they get the virus,” McMahon said. “We also want to find these asymptomatic workers before it becomes a problem.”

Contact tracking is cited as a reason for success

According to public health experts, reopening the economy requires tracing new infections, with groups of workers contacting potentially exposed people who can be tested and isolated.

Washtenaw County, Michigan – home of Ann Arbor – relied on contact tracing to slow the escalating problem. In the last week of March, the total number of confirmed cases in the county rose from 82 to nearly 400. Last week, 98 cases have been added in the county.

The county administration will not be relieved quickly, said county spokesman Susan Ringler Cerniglia.

“We are still looking for contact tracing in each confirmed case,” he said.

Each person on the positive test is called and interviewed about who they have talked to and where they have been. Based on the interviews, health authorities identify other people at risk. They reach out to those people and start the process again.

Every day, the department has 12 employees who track contacts. They trained health educators and health safety inspectors to share the work.

“It requires a lot of resources,” Cerniglia said. “We have all the nursing staff working on this, and nothing else.”

Next month, the department planning to reopen the county is considering how it could stay active in contact tracking by continuing regular restaurant inspections and other routine work.

Opening things up makes tracing more complicated: When most people are safe at home, the “network of contacts,” Cerniglia said, is small.

Washtenaw County has adopted creative approaches to isolation, such as providing hotels with rooms for people with a confirmed case who are unable to isolate themselves at home. Cerniglia said that in nursing homes and shelters for the homeless, officials quickly move to care for and isolate those who show positives or who have a close connection to someone’s work.

Organizations around the province worked together to get supplies into the hands of the people who needed them. Groups that have tolerated food distribution through schools to send cleaning supplies, safety masks and hand cleaners.

“We see some signs that all the hard work and all the sacrifices to social distance is starting to have an impact on the numbers,” Cerniglia said. “But all that was said, we’re afraid of jumping to a normal level of activity.” and we see these cases jump right up. “

Small communities deal with major coronavirus problems

For smaller communities, slowing the disease can be relatively simple. Following the route of infection can lead back to one place or event.

The first spike was seen in Bartow County, Georgia, in cases followed by a “superspereader” incident at Liberty Square Church on March 1st. The church’s music minister was retiring. Worship guests traveled from all over the state.

In the weeks following the event – which attracted about 1,500 people – the small county saw its high balloon as one of the highest in the state.

Provincial officials issued a place of refuge on March 27, five days before the governor was followed. The parish services moved online.

For two straight weeks, the number of new cases slowed: 40 new cases last week, 30 this week.

“We were able to get it under control,” county spokesman Logan Boss said.

Other small communities have taken extreme steps to prevent the virus.

In Gunnison County, Cunnradon, a historic mining town and Crested Butte ski resort, officials restricted all travel outside the community on April 3, threatening a $ 5,000 fine and prison period. They included people who own other homes there, in part despite the fact that an altitude of 7,700 feet could put sick patients at greater risk because they need more extra oxygen and respiratory equipment.

“During the spring break, we imagined our community to double. We had 8,700 homes registered at out-of-town mailing addresses,” county spokesman Andrew Sandstrom said. “We are a province with no ICU beds and 24 normal hospital beds.”

In March, Gunnison County barred bars and restaurants from serving people at least 60 years of age – in the practice of checking the identity cards of minors. It closed all unnecessary hospital visits, construction work and golf courses.

The province collaborated with a laboratory company that tests fecal samples from five wastewater treatment plants to monitor virus spread and social distance. In Massachusetts, the same startup – Biobot Analytics – found more evidence of infections than was originally reported.

Active and new cases peaked on March 20 in Gunnison County, and have since slowed to misery, with 100 deaths and three deaths. This week, the county area eased restrictions, including allowing some construction.

Matt Wynn is a data reporter for the U.S. TODAY investigation team, which focuses primarily on general and consumer safety. Contact him at mwynn@usatoday.com or @mattwynn. Nick Penzenstadler is a journalist for the US TODAY research group, which focuses primarily on firearms and consumer financial protection. Contact him at npenz@usatoday.com or @npenzenstadler or by phone at (720) 507-5273. Mike Stucka is an IT journalist in the US TODAY group.