The coronavirus death toll is 80

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 80, the National Health Commission of China announced.

On Sunday, 769 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of people infected to 2,744.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao.

Other cases have also been discovered in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical personnel and supplies to the center of the crisis, Wuhan, which remains blocked.

While warning that the virus appeared to spread more easily, Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said travel restrictions and other stringent measures should bring results “at the lowest cost and speed. faster”.

Employees work to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo station in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

The US consulate in Wuhan plans to evacuate staff and some other Americans on a charter flight, while France and Japan are considering similar decisions.

The epidemic has brought back memories of the SARS epidemic that started in China and killed nearly 800 people when it spread around the world in 2002 and 2003.

Its spread occurred in the middle of the busiest travel time of the year in China, when millions of people crisscross the country or go abroad for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Chinese travel agencies have been asked to stop all group visits, and concern is growing over the potential impact of millions of people returning to the cities after the end of the Lunar New Year holidays on Thursday.

The health commission said everyone traveling from Wuhan is now required to register with community health centers and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Beijing has decided to delay the start of classes after the end of the Lunar New Year holidays, the official Beijing Daily reported on its website.

The epidemic has had an impact on the Lunar New Year celebrations (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

At the heart of the epidemic – where 11 million people are already locked out – Wuhan has banned most vehicles, including passenger cars, in the central districts.

China cut trains, planes and other connections to the city on January 22 and gradually extended the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million.

Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals with around 1,000 beds each to treat patients.

The city has announced that the first will be completed on February 3.

Medical workers in Wuhan were among those infected and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning.

The 62-year-old doctor was hospitalized on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua said medical supplies were being shipped to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks and glasses.

The commission said it was using medical teams to help manage the epidemic and that the Chinese military had dispatched 450 medical personnel, some with experience of past epidemics, including SARS and Ebola, a Xinhua reported.