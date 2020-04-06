The Coronavirus Economy: Adapting the World of Commercial Art to Digital Reality

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

Gagosian, the largest global art gallery, had already planned virtual ventures for months, as all industry organizations are trying to understand how to do business in this era of physical and social distance. You can find them in galleries in Europe and now in the United States.

After closing 18 exhibition spaces around the world, Gagosian launched an online sales initiative through the gallery’s digital program, supporting artists who have spent years preparing and preparing new exhibitions this spring. doing. The first initiative, Artist Spotlight, will be released on April 8 and will feature new artists and artwork every week. Enhanced editing programming provides insight into artist practices and influences through videos, interviews, photo essays, and even lists of favorite songs and books.

Fortune first worked for a New York-based gallery from 1983 to 1996, and re-joined the role of Chief Operating Officer in September 2018 with Andrew Fabricant, adapting to the new reality of the new series, Coronavirus Talked about the gallery’s efforts to do so. Economy. The following Q & A has been edited briefly for clarity.

Andrew Fabricant is the Chief Operating Officer of Gagosian, a global network of galleries specializing in contemporary and contemporary art. Emma Rose Milligan [Courtesy of Gagosian]

Fortune: What is your business usually at this time? What did a typical day or week look like before this happened?

Producer: The business was spread around the world among 18 galleries. In short, I traveled almost always to support the exhibition schedule for artists around the world. Needless to say, the huge social elements of the art business [opening, dinner, etc.] are completely at risk for this catastrophe.

When did you notice that the outbreak of COVID-19 affected your business? What about so far?

When I went to Tokyo in January of the week before Lunar New Year, I had a brief intuition. Japanese are very cautious of nearly 400,000 Chinese who are expected to be in Tokyo next weekend for a holiday break. I felt something was happening, but I don’t think anyone knew how this would affect our lives, let alone the art business.

Given that all non-essential businesses will be closed in the near future, what steps has the art gallery taken to introduce its work in the meantime?

The important thing is to adapt. This is gained by maintaining reputational strength and managing the artist’s deep bench talent to maximize its potential.

After all this, what do you think the art industry needs to fully recover? And how much time do you think you need?

I am very enthusiastic about the artist spotlight series to be announced on the website on Wednesday, April 8th. Every Wednesday we introduce new artists through videos, interviews, essays and other new content. On Friday, the artist’s new work will be sold for 48 hours. Artists have not stopped their creative urge during this period, and they need to put their work in front of the public. Artists are excited about this vehicle. If you are excited, your work will be great. Who says?

We do not know the extent of this tragic trajectory we have visited. And I don’t think 2008-2009 is a good comparison. It was the banking crisis, first and foremost the human health crisis. The art market will undoubtedly resurrect-it may be starting to slip, but it may be a series of big bursts-it will resurrect. In the meantime, we are excited to provide artists with a platform that supports artists and studios.

How have you dealt emotionally and mentally every day during this turbulent period, except for business?

My friend tested positive for COVID-19 and entered self-quarantine on March 6. I am safe and my family is safe. I’m constantly worried, but I think it is one of the many reasons alcohol was invented. The support of my colleagues was very helpful, especially awe-inspiring. We all support each other during this dangerous time. It connects us to make us better art dealers and certainly better people when we come out on the other side of this.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-This renowned economist doesn’t think we’re heading for another great depression

—South Korea has the most comprehensive coronavirus data. What I have learned so far

-Ten questions and answers about the coronavirus pandemic 2020 election

—Six steps to sustainably flatten the coronavirus curve

—How hackers use the coronavirus—and how to protect yourself

-Hong Kong launches surveillance to track suspected coronavirus cases

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—Screening: Competition to create coronavirus antivirals and vaccines has begun

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus