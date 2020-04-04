The Coronavirus Economy: How My Job as a Cosmetic Dermatologist Has Changed

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

Dr. Dorisday, as one of New York City’s most sought-after cosmetic dermatologists, wants to get a botox or filler for spots on an appointment book or try one of her 30 Looking for patients from all over the country. In-house device. She is a regular at the Aesthetic Conference, a keynote speaker at dermatological summits around the world, and a veteran presenter at the Annual Meeting of the American Dermatological Association and the American Society of Dermatological Surgeons [ASDS].

However, as the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, Day made a difficult decision to end her practice, suspending the routines she had mastered over the years and the associated successes. It is unknown when normality will return.

As of 2019, there are approximately 20,000 dermatologists in the U.S. with a market size of over $ 7 billion and demand for cosmetic treatments and procedures such as injections and lasers grows exponentially each year. I am. However, despite the growth of the industry, visits to dermatologists are not always necessary during the global health crisis, and many providers have closed their practices to avoid further spread of the virus. At the lead of the day. It is unclear how this will impact these documents and the entire dermatology department, due to the large expenses, costs and staff members that depend on them.

Fortune talked with Day about the new series of coronavirus economies, asked how the outbreak of COVID-19 affected her employment situation and her future plans, and how she handled the news. I understood how. Business owner, personally.

Dr. Dorisday made a difficult decision to suspend her routine and long-term success and end her practice. Provided by Doris Day

Fortune: How did you decide to close?

Practice, and what were the immediate effects?

Sun: I went

From 100 to 0. We moved forward at full speed and were full of patients

Come from all over the city and all over the country

The procedure has been completed. Decided based on CDC recommendations,

Based on my understanding of pandemic

You think you are.

for example

For a while, nothing seemed to happen.

The lag period. I have been in business for 20 years.

ASDS, and since I have taught many people behind me,

It is important to set the tone and give an example by shutting down relatively

To make it easier for others to do the same early on.

Some people did, some didn’t, but many contacted me

I asked what I was doing, why I was doing it, and how to manage the staff.

that is

Before closing, I was surprised to hear that your schedule was still complete

Capacity, even if many people start to avoid travel and other things

Unnecessary appointments.

I am so influential that the locals were willing to come in and be hospitalized, even if some people traveling elsewhere had canceled their reservations because the patient was so powerful. Others said that some patients were all looming and wanted to come soon before they could not come back indefinitely. They knew they were probably a month or so before they could come back, so they wanted to come in and get their treatment.

It’s like getting busy just before, as people felt this coming and wanted to go out knowing that they could stay as long as possible until this was done. Most wanted to enter, except those who couldn’t get here from the trip. People are still asking if it’s too late or still available, but unfortunately it’s too late.

how

Did you deal with an employee that depends on you?

I made

Employees will be paid in full for 30 days and will be paid in full

I felt that I could protect this better than they could. This kind of

We knew we needed to understand it because everyone is blind at once

together. I have a great team of six who work for me. not big

As a team, I’ve always learned not to borrow and keep your overhead low,

So I have a relatively tight office with low overhead. I felt

I was in the right place because of my daily habit of living well in me

In my office and life, to absorb this more than my staff can.

Dr. Dorisday is a regular at the Aesthetics Conference Circuit and a keynote speaker at Dermatology Summits around the world. Courtesy Dorisday.

clearly,

What will you and your staff be because your work can not actually be done from home

Are you doing while your practice is closed?

big

Conversation and everything we’re going to have decided on the way we use

this time. You didn’t actually have to set it as expected. Everyone was eager

To come up with a project from home-everything we want to do

We usually do not have time. My office operates on a checklist,

Create a protocol for everything we discuss and work on. There is a pile

And the mountains of projects we wanted to work on—what we wanted to do

Write our website and try again. That is, everyone has an assigned task.

The projects they are working on.

When we decided to close, we together canceled all upcoming appointments, sent an email, phoned the patient, and wondered what their laboratory results would look like. I confirmed that it was not. I am really proud of my team and the work of that team. They are only really showing such ingenuity in making the most of this time. There were also many projects I wanted to work on personally. I wanted to check all my files, do a lot of writing and create some videos. Also, since the website has been completely redone, we are working on all the content and looking for images to include. That’s why I am busy taking time to thank me now.

you are

He is also very active on Instagram, sharing useful information about COVID-19

In your follow. How do you plan to continue such content?

Next few weeks?

I am understanding what I am trying to do. Create another video about what a virus is. Next, I’ll explain what I’ve never heard of in the news, such as rashes from wearing a mask and rashes from overwashing. My strategy for content was to post what I wanted to see and what I needed. Whether that applies to me, probably applies to others. Looking at the anxiety of patients and friends, I realized that it was time to settle down on Instagram, so I posted a man playing the cello in the mountains, and paused and paused to write down. People were saying “I really needed it” and the truth is we all. We all need it.

I have this wonderful authority. It is powerful to be called a doctor in a lab coat. It’s a great job if you try to accept it. My dad always told me that the doctor was a healer, it was more a calling than a job. So, my call and my privilege are not to feel helpless or hopeless, but to be able to understand the facts in a way that will help them to survive these difficult times. In reality, this is a very, very difficult time, and very scary, but most people will do well with this. That’s how we see those numbers. We have no control over our actions and attitudes.

Hopefully your

Action to listen and implement social distance

Is possible and your attitude will do your best and will spend this time

Doing what you always wanted to do, whether it takes care of you

Try different skin, find out all the products you have,

Those ingredients. I’m going to help that and teach others

Something they didn’t know-when you wash too much, you actually

Rinse off layers of skin and layers of protection, you will be more

As a result, they are more prone to infection and rash.

How are you

Personally address this pandemic stress,

Your business?

I knew very early on that it was really negative since I had no income from a busy day and my expenses and expenses still remained. It is surreal. For 20 years, our practice has not been closed for more than a week, so it’s actually a painstaking task. Well, I’m not only closed, but already a week. I don’t know when this will end. I don’t know if I’ll be back in two, three, four, or six weeks. what do I do? How do you support this? How much do I need to go into my reserves to help staff through this? For me, they are family, I want to keep my family from getting hurt, and I don’t want them to be in trouble.

There is pressure to make sure I do the right thing, but it will be fine on the other side. When I come back, I hope things will eventually return to their original places, but that is a very scary and very complicated situation. There is really no great way to prepare for this. As before, I think we naturally prepared for this, for example because of the low overhead, but it’s bad. That’s really, really bad.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-This renowned economist doesn’t think we’re heading for another great depression

—South Korea has the most comprehensive coronavirus data. What I have learned so far

-Ten questions and answers about the coronavirus pandemic 2020 election

—Six steps to sustainably flatten the coronavirus curve

—How hackers use the coronavirus—and how to protect yourself

-Hong Kong launches surveillance to track suspected coronavirus cases

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—Screening: Competition to create coronavirus antivirals and vaccines has begun

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus