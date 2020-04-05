The Coronavirus Economy: How My Role, One of Italy’s Top Tourism Companies, Has Changed

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

As CEO and co-founder of Rome-based Imago Artis Travel, one of Italy’s leading

Luxurious tour operator.

National experience—Frubio de Bonis started in 2020 with high hopes

Another banner year. And for good reason: International

Italian tourism spending totals $ 46.6 billion in 2019 [vs. $ 38.7 billion]

2014], there were no signs of slowing down.

Later, COVID-19 caused catastrophe in the northern part of the country at the end of February. According to the World Health Organization, as of March 23, 60 million due to government distraught to stop the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 4,827 lives in Italy alone. The entire human population is virtually completely closed.

Fortune spoke with Debonis on a special series, “The Economy of the Coronavirus,” about the impact of the Coronavirus on Imago Artis, the Italian tourism industry, and the country as a whole, and its unwavering belief in Italy’s ultimate and victory recovery.

Fulvio De Bonis, CEO and co-founder of Rome-based Imago Artis Travel. One of the leading luxury tour operators in Italy. Provided by FulvioDeBonis

Fortune: When and how did the coronavirus begin to affect Imago Artis?

The number of visitors in January and February has basically doubled since the same period in 2019. And we thought 2020 was wonderful. Then, within three days of the outbreak of the coronavirus, bookings dropped by about 80%. Almost everyone booked from March has begun or canceled.

It was literally a nightmare. We have worked hard

Build this brand and suddenly ask, “Is this true? Is this possible?”

How do you manage

Reservation for the rest of 2020?

Our mission is to keep your dreams. This is the same as travel for us. We are in close contact with them, asking them to take a wait-and-see approach, rather than canceling the reservation altogether, and encourage them to use the deposit for future travel. I think that 30% to 40% of the 60% to 70% who first requested a deposit changed their mind. Postponement does not lose a euro.

Has adjustments

Was working from home a challenge for your team?

Some people already worked at home a few days a week, but obviously not at this scale. The network has been upgraded so that everyone has access to shared folders and booking software, so that everything you do in the office can be done remotely. We also use Zoom and Skype to communicate with our clients. We had a virtual dinner last night. It was fun to eat pizza together with six people using a computer.

How do you think the company will weather this storm?

Honestly, keeping the entire staff at 24 people is very difficult. At present, the government’s aid is helping everyone pay their salaries, but I don’t know what the future will be in that regard. But my team is great, everyone understands what we are experiencing, and stays focused and positive.

Do you have any guesswork

When will tourism recover in Italy?

We talk about it every day, but who

I’m going to win the football match. First June or July, then September or

October. I don’t know the answer. But we are convinced we will return.

Stronger than before. I am proud to be able to feel a sense of unity in this industry

Become a part of it.

Have you contacted

With others in your industry during the crisis?

Many of us have actually formed a new group since this inception, and are made up of members of the tourism industry throughout Italy, including entire hotels, hotels and destination management companies. Together we sought to create the most innovative and unified way to market Italy ahead. Although not yet named, it has so far included about 75 people and some of the best hotels in Italy. Rocco Forte Hotels, Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Mandarin Oriental on Lake Como, J.K. Place the capri. When we see the lights at the end of the tunnel, we have already announced some initiatives.

Are there any Italian positives that have emerged from the coronavirus so far?

Unity—it’s exciting—that’s it. Watched a video of an Italian singing on the balcony in the evening. The coronavirus brings us together—moving us in the same direction.

What inspires Italy’s belief in eventual recovery?

I am an art historian. The answer is in the history book. In 1348 we experienced the Black Death in Europe. This is an unimaginable situation, reminiscent of what is happening now. After the plague, the Renaissance-here Renaissance-began. Italians who endured such fears became conscious of the countless gifts of Italy and the quality of their lives here. They wanted to celebrate it, so this golden age of art and culture was born.

Seeing us fighting this battle, I am in love with Italy more than ever. I can feel it changing-it’s returning better than ever. I want to show more and more people. We are renewing the value of this wonderful country.

