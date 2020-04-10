The coronavirus interrupted our lives. Now it is penetrating our dream. – News – The Palm Beach Post

In the era of the coronavirus, dreams have taken on a new meaning.

Imaginations are vivid, often strange, sometimes awful. Long-dead grandparents. Bob Dylan ponders psychiatric medicine. Dinosaurs were born again.

According to experts, dreams are the way people understand themselves. Their main job is to process the emotions that have been stronger among many people during a pandemic. People’s awakening lives are full – fear, insecurity and helplessness penetrate the day. These same feelings make breathing at night difficult to achieve.

“In our lives … we are consciously only about 2% of what is happening around us and the other 98%, most of it is emotional, and we use our dreamers as a way to understand those feelings,” he said. Ian Wallace, a psychologist specializing in dreams. “In a situation like this pandemic, where emotions have increased, people’s awareness of their dreams is also rising and these dreams may seem brighter and scarier.”

One of the most common dreams, Wallace said, is one where a person is driven. A dreamer can engage in something or something to drive a dreamer. But the pandemic has turned to it.

“Right now, what people dream of in these chasing dreams is something faceless,” he said. “Something really hard to identify, something unknown.”

Fear of the unknown is everywhere. People want to know when social alienation and quarantine will end. They want to know if he gets sick or if someone is loved. They want to know when resuscitation tests are coming, if they have a job, when this is over, what life will look like when people are encouraged again.

The uncertainty of the day, Wallace said, will inevitably affect night sleep.

“We use dreams to resolve emotional tension and especially emotional uncertainty because people aren’t very good at dealing with uncertainty,” he said.

Collective stress becomes personal

Ten days after the Bay Area had deployed its shelter, Erin Gravley was a dream come true. It wasn’t detailed, but stood out for how it mimicked the reality of his new daily life in Marin County, California. In it, people stood 6 feet apart. They met but did not shake hands.

About a year ago, Gravley read Charlotte Beradt’s “Third Reich of Dreams,” a dream collection, during Hitler’s German reign. The book showed how people under authoritarianism dreamed differently before Hitler came to power.

“What was happening on a societal level had begun to filter into people’s dreams in a way that was similar to each other,” he said. “I found it interesting because the dream is so personal.”

Gravley was curious if this episode of national stress could work the same way, so he opened the website “I Dream of Covid,” hoping it would act as a storehouse of dreams during a pandemic. The site has Beradt’s offer:

“Throughout time, people have experienced horrific dreams, dreams that are not only affected by some personal external crisis or that come from the internal tensions of individually sensitive individuals, but are caused by situations that threaten people collectively.”

Gravley says his goal is to gather enough dreams to explore patterns that he suspect will vary greatly based on location and circumstances.

“I think it’s probably different geographically – the severity of the outbreak where you live – and also your profession,” he said. “I think those who work in grocery stores or health care workers who connect with more people and get under more stress have different dreams than I do.”

A return to the past

When people are awake, Wallace said he found some of their appearances in other people. For example, if someone has a child, part of the mother’s identity is found in the child. People create emotional connections with others and understand themselves through these interactions.

But during social distance, much of the connection is lost. People are starting to focus less on who they are in relation to other people. This can change their dreams.

“When we don’t have that social connection, then we kind of retreat to ourselves, and one of the things that comes up is that people start dreaming about people from their past,” he said. “Maybe former friends, maybe family members who are no longer with us. It can make people feel a little sad, a little nostalgic, and then the human connection becomes even more important.”

Understanding chaos

Author Gina Barreca says during the pandemic that her dreams have grown more vivid and detailed. He compares them to an 18th century needle point, well sewn. He wondered if others were experiencing the same.

On his public and personal Facebook pages, he asked followers what their dreams have been like. He experienced new patterns and unusual images.

More than 300 people weighed.

“It was amazing to me how quickly people reacted,” he said. “We want to find a story in the face of chaos. Our brains are desperately trying to understand what’s going on around us.”

Barreca said he was surprised at how deeply his dreams changed despite his relative safety. She has a place to live, her husband is retired and no one she loves is in immediate danger.

“My dreams are dreams of a refugee, an exile,” he said. “I can’t find the bathroom, I can’t find shelter. People are chasing me. I don’t know where I am. I lost my phone. I can’t find the map. I’m running something and I’m planning something, but I don’t know where that run is.”

What to do for dreams

Wallace sees dreams as opportunities. He thinks of them as messages that people send to themselves to help through emotions. People should listen to them, he says, to decide what their brains are stuck in.

According to him, people’s dreams during a pandemic reveal how helpless and uncontrollable many people feel.

“One of the things about a pandemic is that it’s kind of a real smoother. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, what your level of ethnicity, what country or what culture, this thing can hit you next,” he said. “All these different dream images that people create, they come back to it.”

During this time of emotional turmoil, Barreca said she is happy to know that her brain is not alone in the stories it tells at night.

“We’re all trying to understand this the same way,” he said. “But we shouldn’t see these dreams somehow proactive. We can let ourselves out of it. If we dream of terrible things, it doesn’t mean it’s because they happen.”

Alia E. Dastagir has received a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health. Follow him on Twitter: @alia_e