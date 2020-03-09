The coronavirus is a prime test outlet “has an agenda” when it comes to Trump

In Saturday’s show, Jean News Pirro of Fox News Channel used its “Opening Statement” segment to argue how the media’s handling of the coronavirus was a partial test, and that the coverage was intended to damage President Donald Trump.

PIRRO: If you have ever had questions about whether the mainstream media is distorting, chatting, throwing things out of focus or having an agenda, especially when it comes to the Trump administration, look no further than the coronavirus.

If you’re listening to mainstream media, it’s time to buy the plot for family burial, visit the cemetery where the dirt is definitely cleaner than your kitchen counter or bathroom.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

ZAKARIA RATE, CNN HOSTAL: The coronavirus outbreak has the potential to become a global pandemic.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Don’t listen to Trump. Do not listen. Let’s face it, the president is a reality

LAWRENCE O´DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: The response to the coronavirus in the United States is headed by the most incompetent and ignorant president in history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: What’s the downside to Doomsday reporting? The disadvantage is predictable. When people are scared, when they think it’s only a matter of time before they start to fly like flies, they go into survival mode.

They do not spend money. The economy suffers. They do not invest. The market suffers.

They talk about getting their children out of school, education suffers. They talk about canceling the March craze, Coachella and the local businesses suffering.

And by canceling reservations for airlines and cruises, the economy suffers.

They enter depression mode because their quality of life is over.

And who better to trump an economy that slows down than CNN.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Wall Street is affected by global coronavirus outbreak. Dow closed more than 350 points today for a total loss of over 3,000 points last week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: My, my. Want to focus on the Dow now? Where were you when the Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ hit record highs for President Trump? Not interested then?

Where were you when the Dow closed a record more than 100 times since the election of Donald Trump? Where were you when animal spirits led this country to new heights?

And for your information, our economy can maintain a fall of 3,000 points because we are at record highs. The job numbers are just coming out and exceeding expectations.

The stock market is up to date. Long-term interest rates are falling, so people can refinance and those who need grants will get them.

And the media is complaining that there was a poor initial response from the Trump administration. Tell me what?

Let’s start with the fact that the United States has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. And on January 31, the Trump administration restricted entry to this country from China to try to combat the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Even the New York Times noted that the administration banned entry from most foreign nationals who had recently visited China. U.S. travelers were quarantined as the administration declared a rare public health emergency.

The president did this knowing that he would send shocks to the stock market, which is going to touch the industry between the two largest economies in the world.

He immediately gathered the smartest and most sophisticated team of doctors, scientists and healthcare professionals to handle his coronavirus health emergency statement.

And most importantly, assigned to Vice President Mike Pence the task of organizing and overseeing a team to contain, mitigate and address the problem working with states and local governments.

Its efforts have been uninterrupted, focused and have announced left-wing political criticisms, such as Governor Inslee of Washington state and Governor Cuomo, of New York state, are merely a political game that has no place in this endeavor. The effort to develop a vaccine test set available to all state laboratories and to all doctors in this country with a minimum of $ 4 million for each of the 50 states.

So what to do? It’s a virus, like the flu. It can actually be mistaken for flu, sore throat, cough, fever. And by the way, it’s flu season.

You say, but people die. Unfortunately, that’s true. And not only is there condolences, but we and their families and all Americans need a vaccine.

Like the flu, coronavirus tests are being tested in all state laboratories. The clinical trials will begin within five weeks of the vaccine.

The federal government is working consistently, forcefully and steadily, to cut back on the bureaucracy that often delays approval for a vaccine.

And make sure that the best, brightest and most determined are working tirelessly to create this vaccine.

Now, they say the coronavirus death rate is higher than the flu. But think, we have a flu shot, and yet, in 2019, sixteen thousand Americans died from the flu. Imagine if we didn’t get the flu shot, the flu would be a pandemic.

So all conversations about coronavirus are so much more deadly they don’t reflect the reality. Without a vaccine, the flu would be much more deadly.

What we know now is that the mortality rate is much higher among older adults. According to reports, the risk of death if you are infected with the coronavirus is higher, which is what you could explain, which is why it is said that children are not affected by the virus.

But besides age, as Dr. Anthony Fauci said, the risk is higher if you, as an older person, have an underlying medical condition such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, you are certainly higher if you are that could explain why China has such a high mortality rate.

Some studies have estimated that as many as 50 percent of Chinese men are smokers.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

BILL MAHER, HBO TALK SHOW HOST: I’m sick of the virus, but not the virus. People die. This is what happens in life. The BP oil spill would end the world and everyone else (there has not been) that we have ever had.

And he did not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: So what to do? Wash your hands. I know everyone thinks there must be more. The reason you wash your hands is to remove germs. The reason germs need to shut down is because you can then transfer them to your eyes, nose, or mouth, putting your respiratory system at risk.

Now you see a California genius, a doctor at his state health department, who tells us how not to touch your face, as the woman touches the surface multiple times, and literally her fingers in the mouth.

All you have to do is not touch your face. And gloves won’t matter because the virus can last hours and surfaces.

So, if you need to borrow your dog’s shock collar or go shopping for a straight jacket, don’t touch his face.

Do not share drinks, eat utensils, clean all tactile surfaces, such as countertops and countertops and tablets, daily, and stay at home if you feel ill.

And, as the surgeon general said about JUSTICE last week, you won’t need a mask unless you are sick and you don’t have to go out and clean the store shelves.

As the weather warms up, fewer and fewer people will become infected with the virus. Some of the medicines should be left out to people who may need them.

And if you want to complain about something, complain about the fact that we rely on China and even India to get ingredients for some of our medicines, even medicines.

Like Nuclear Medicine and Moly 99, it’s time to have a supply chain for our medicine in the United States. It’s time to make America first there.

Maybe Bill Maher has the right attitude, then. Stop baking yourself, hide your fear, hide under the bed and let go. In fact –

(THE “MOONSTRUCK” MOVIE VIDEO begins)

XERRA, PLAYING LORETTA CASTORINI IN “MOONSTRUCK” MOVIE: Take off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And wash your damn hands, wash them and wash them again.