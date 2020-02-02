The coronavirus lurking in the feces can reveal a hidden risk of spreading

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – While doctors have focused on pulmonary inflammation airway tests to identify coronavirus patients, they may have ignored a less obvious and hidden source of the spread: diarrhea.

The novel corona virus was discovered in the loose chair of the first US case – a discovery not found in case reports from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. However, this does not surprise scientists who have examined coronaviruses or doctors who are familiar with the error that caused SARS.

Diarrhea occurred in about 10 to 20 percent of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome about 17 years ago and was the source of an explosive SARS outbreak at the Amoy Gardens residential complex in Hong Kong.

SARS and Wuhan viruses bind to the same clearly shaped protein receptors in the body that are expressed in the lungs and intestines and make these organs the main targets for both viruses, said Fang Li, professor of veterinary and biomedical sciences at the University of Minnesota.

The discovery of the Wuhan virus, called 2019-nCoV, in the 35-year-old man’s faeces, which was treated at the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Washington, is “interesting,” said Scott Lindquist, a state epidemiologist for infectious diseases at Washington’s Department of Health.

“That increases knowledge about it,” he told reporters at a conference call on Friday. “It is not only excreted in your airways, but also in your stool.”

Researchers don’t yet know exactly how 2019-nCoV spreads from person to person, but they suspect it will most likely come in contact with droplets containing viruses that could be emitted by an infected person’s cough and transferred to their hands or surfaces ,

That has led to a run on face masks. However, these can be of limited use if the virus is transmitted via the fecal-oral route, said John Nicholls, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong.

Spread-legged latrines in China that were not thoroughly washed with soap and water after visiting the bathroom could be a source of virus transmission, said Nicholls, who was part of the research team that isolated and characterized the SARS virus.

A viral aerosol cloud from a SARS patient with diarrhea may have been involved in hundreds of cases in the Hong Kong Amoy Gardens residential complex in 2003. This led the city researchers to understand the importance of the spread of the virus in the gastrointestinal tract and recognize both the limitation of face masks and the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, Nicholls said in an interview.

“I think in Wuhan that would be a very likely place where you could get the broadcast,” he said. “If the same receptor is used as for SARS, I can’t see why it shouldn’t replicate in the gut.”

Nicholls and colleagues at the University of Hong Kong are testing laboratory models of human tissues and samples to understand where and how the Wuhan virus replicates, he said.

Doctors have rarely reported diarrhea in nCoV patients admitted to Wuhan hospitals in 2019, despite reporting reported cases outside of the city, including members of a Shenzhen family infected in Wuhan, and more recently in the first US American case occurred more frequently in the US state of Washington. This patient had two days of diarrhea in which a sample tested positive.

The Washington lab did not attempt to grow the virus from this sample, said state epidemiologist Lindquist, “because it would add nothing to its care.”

Many of the emerging coronaviruses are so-called pneumoenteric viruses, which means that they can replicate in both the airways and the gastrointestinal system, said Ralph Baric, professor of microbiology and immunology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the university of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has been investigating corona viruses for decades.

Doctors in Wuhan, overwhelmed by hundreds of critically ill pneumonia patients, may not have focused on stomach problems, Baric said in a phone interview.

“The Chinese are so overwhelmed at the moment that they are trying to treat patients, deal with the extent of the outbreak, and then pull out papers that describe what happens,” he said.

Any stool virus is more likely to be present during the acute phase of an infection that occurs before hospitalized patients develop a life-threatening complication known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, Baric said.

“I also spent most of my time focusing on the symptoms of the respiratory tract, not the gut, because there is a connection between these different emerging viruses and acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said.

Zijian Feng, deputy director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues published a report on the first 425 Wuhan cases on Wednesday, noting that early infections showed no typical signs – like fever and viral pneumonia – or if they were mild Symptoms would have been overlooked.

“The initial focus of case detection was on pneumonia patients, but we now know that some patients may have gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Feng and co-authors in their report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

New evidence of diarrhea containing viruses justifies further research, said Peter Collignon, professor of clinical medicine at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra, who advises the Australian government on infection control.

“This is something new,” said Collignon in an interview. “We assume that these are respiratory droplets, but there were indications of other ways at SARS. We have to be open.”

