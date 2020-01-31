The coronavirus outbreak has to do with just five other public health emergencies from history

The outbreak of the coronavirus is now an internationally worrying public health emergency after the World Health Organization (WHO) made a long-awaited decision about the disease.

The official status will also require China to identify the animal source of the outbreak and to carry out exit checks on travelers leaving the country.

China is also encouraged to implement a comprehensive risk communication strategy to keep its citizens informed and share relevant data on human cases.

Global health emergencies

Since formalization at the beginning of the millennium, there have been six public health emergencies since 2009.

An Ebola virus virion. (AAP) (AAP)

The first was the swine flu pandemic in 2009, the re-emergence of polio in 2014, the outbreak of West African Ebola in 2014, the Zika epidemic in 2015-2016 and the Ebola epidemic in 2018 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Uganda.

The label was created in response to the SARS outbreak in 2002, which also originated in central China.

In contrast to many of these countries, where previous public health emergencies have been reported, China is well equipped to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, graves are dug up to bury Ebola victims. (AAP)

“(WHO) also has a keen interest in ensuring that when this disease is exported to a low-income country with poor health systems, it is there to help prepare it,” said Dr. Murphy.

“It is important to note that the World Health Organization still says that containment of this outbreak is the goal and is still possible.”

“This is the time for facts”

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the statement was “not because of what happened in China but because of what happened in other countries”.

“In many ways, China is actually setting a new standard for fighting outbreaks,” said Dr. Ghebreyesus.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to poorly prepared countries and is poorly prepared for it.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). (AP)

Countries other than China should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management.

However, the WHO did not recommend travel or trade restrictions based on current information.

“We must act now to help countries prepare for this opportunity,” said Dr. Ghebreyesus in a tweet.

“This is the time for facts, not fear.

“This is the time for science, not rumors.

“This is the time of solidarity, not stigma.”

A child plays in the middle of Wuhan, the city that was effectively besieged as a result of the coronavirus plague. (AP)

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy had expected the explanation.

“Australia has been anticipating such a statement for some time,” he told reporters in Canberra this morning.

“We are one of the leading countries in public health response to this outbreak.”

People arrive in masks to avoid contact with the corona virus at Sydney Airport. (Renee Nowytarger / SMH)

Today Italy stopped air traffic to and from China after two confirmed cases.

The public health commissioner from Hubei Province, where the coronavirus first appeared, said 204 people had died of the disease.

This is higher than the official international death toll of 171.

So far, the only deaths have been recorded in China.