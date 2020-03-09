The Coronavirus outbreak is a divine punishment in a proud image, says the rabbi

An indifferent rabbi from Israel said that the current spread of the coronavirus, or Covid19, is due to the Pride parade.

In an exciting rally Saturday at the Kiseh Rahamim yeshiva in Bnei Brak, Rabbi Meir Mazuz met with LGBT + people and accused them of spreading the virus.

Speaking at the event, Mazuz said paradise pride is “an insult to the environment”, adding: “When a person competes with nature, the creator of nature retaliates.”

Rabbi Meir Mazuz says Arab countries will be saved for doing this because they do not have these evil thoughts.

Surprisingly, the rabbi then tried to argue that Arab states were just being rescued from the festival because they “didn’t have this bad attitude.”

In addition, he said that the spread of coronavirus infections in Iran – where at least 200 people have died from the virus – is “their hatred of Israel.”

The rabbi, a former leader of the Yachad party, has called for Israel’s protection from the coronavirus. They have not been observing how the virus is transmitted – about 40 people have already done Covid19 in Israel.

It is unfortunate that in times such as this when the world as a whole gathers to curb corruption, Rabbi Mazuz feels it is appropriate to oppose the spread of the virus in the LGBTQ community.

The rabbi has been severely criticized by LGBT + groups and human rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League.

“It is a pity that at times like this when the whole world gathers to fight corruption, Rabbi Mazuz feels it is appropriate that the case comes as a result of the LGBTQ,” a spokesman for the Israeli branch of the Anti-Defamation League said.

The American pastor also recorded the publication of Covid19 on LGBT + people.

Surprisingly, Mazuz is not even the first religious person to crack the coverage of coronavirus in the LGBT + community. Pastor of the right wing Steven Andrew of the California Christian Christian Church called March a “LGBT Sin Month” – which he believes will “save lives and the world and protect against coronavirus”.

More than 3,600 people have died worldwide from the Wuhan coronavirus, but Andrew insisted that people would be saved if they obeyed God.

“God’s love shows that I am repentant quickly, because the Bible also teaches that homosexuals lose their lives and that God destroys LGBT groups,” Andrew said in a press release this week.

“Obeying God protects the USA from diseases, such as the coronavirus,” he added.