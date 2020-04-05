Panic shopping has exploded in China over fear of a food shortage due to Wuhan’s coronavirus, indicators on Thursday that Chinese citizens ignore Chinese Communist Party (PCC) statements urging people to not to store food.

A resident in Ezhou, a town in Hubei Province, told the anti-communist publication Epoch Times that locals have been rushing to raise rice for at least the past two days. According to the newspaper, social media reports indicate that residents also store food in other Hubei cities, such as Huanggang, Yichang and Wuhan, the epicenter of Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak in China.

The purchase of panic has defied the wishes of the PCC, which has sought to assure people that food supplies are still plentiful. On March 31, the market regulatory office in Ezhou issued a statement saying that people should not buy panic and that the city contains rice and oil to supply all its residents for a year. On the same day, Huanggang released a similar statement to its residents, rejecting information that suggested the city was lacking in food as a rumor.

Despite the PCC’s attempts to pacify the public, its citizens remain convinced of the food shortage in China. Reports from a government leaking document confirming food shortages have also circulated online, increasing panic buying.

On July 28, the regional government of Linxia Hui released a document labeled “classified classified”, according to United States-funded Radio Asia Radio Free Asia (RFA). The RFA said it stated that municipal and county governments should “remove all stops” to secure supplies of beef, lamb, cooking oil, salt and other basic necessities. The document also stated that regional authorities need to “guide the public to become consciously aware” and to ensure that “each household has enough food for 3 to 6 months in case of unexpected circumstances.”

Food pickup reports have also emerged from outside Hubei province, with residents allegedly cleaning rice, oil and noodle shelves in Shandong and Gansu provinces.

According to Epoch Times, the panic purchase sparked publications in the Chinese media, where people claimed that some countries would ban food exports due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. This has caused a significant rise in rice and cooking oil prices in China.

China’s domestic grain production may not keep up with demand, forcing it to import much of its grain from foreign countries, such as the United States. During the first ten months of 2019, China imported 1.91 million tonnes of rice, according to data from China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

At the end of March, Vietnam, the world’s third largest rice exporter, said it plans to store grain and suspend new export contracts. China is one of the largest rice buyers in Vietnam.

On March 24, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that disruption of food supply chains could occur during the months of April and May in cause of Wuhan’s coronavirus spread. A week later, on March 31, FAO, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) released a joint statement acknowledging the shortage of food to come. “Uncertainty over food availability can lead to a wave of export restrictions, leading to a shortage in the global market.”

In March, hundreds of residents in Yingcheng, Hubei, organized a protest against the arrest of a man selling fresh and affordable foods, as an alternative to the more expensive PCC products. The Communist Party had been selling door-to-door rations to residents locked in their homes due to strict quarantine.

The WHO designated the Chinese coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11, originally from Wuhan, China. At press time Friday, the Chinese coronavirus was responsible for 1,094,068 infections to 58,773 deaths worldwide.