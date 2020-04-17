The coronavirus will continue to infect people as the country opens

As we open the country, the coronavirus virus will continue to infect Americans, many Americans. It’s crucial that we take this into account, because media liars, who have already lied about North Dakota, aim to bring about each new infection and death in an area reopened as a assassination by Donald Trump.

You see, there are two things the media don’t want you to know …

The first is that without a vaccine, and unless we are ready to quarantine for 12 to 18 months, a vaccine will have to be created, perhaps a large majority of us will end up exposed to the Chinese virus. The illness that you depend on depends on factors such as age and personal health. The lucky ones among us will get the sniffles or we don’t even know we have been infected, the unfortunate will die, and as I will explain, those deaths will not be anyone’s fault.

Without a vaccine or a national blockade for 12 to 18 months, without being perfect about social distance and hand washing for 12 to 18 months, we cannot stop an infectious disease from infecting us. That is why experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci talk about slowing the spread and bending the curve.

Without a vaccine, we cannot stop the spread; we can’t break the curve.

All we can do is make sure that the lives of everyone who can be saved with proper medical care are really saved with proper medical care. And the way to do this is to ensure that our healthcare system does not crash by reducing spread and bending the curve by mitigation and blocking.

The good news so far, the good news, is that despite some tensions, especially in New York, where local officials and the governor acted too late, our system wasn’t broken, which is a huge win over to all involved.

Each death is tragic. But what is intolerable and unacceptable is a death due to lack of proper medical care, something like a lack of a ventilator. What is intolerable is losing someone who might otherwise have been saved if our system had not been prepared and subsequently overwhelmed, had medical centers not been forced into a triage situation.

Luckily this has not happened and hopefully not. So far, all life that has been saved has been saved, and in a pandemic like this, the best result you can ask our politicians and health professionals.

This also means that no one, not Trump, cannot blame Cuomo for the lives they have lost. China may be a different story, but it will be for another time.

The second thing the media doesn’t want you to know is that there is no perfect way to reopen America without a vaccine.

The media wants you to think there is some magic way to reopen our country so that no one else can get sick or die. What’s more, the media wants you to believe that if it weren’t for the Orange Bad Man, America would actually find this magical way to reopen.

This is total shit.

This is a part of the media propaganda campaign against Trump, where they endlessly embroider the credible and effective work he did against an impossible standard of perfection. For example…

Joe Biden, the media and Democrats would have allowed travelers from epidemic areas, hundreds of thousands, to sow in our country at least six weeks after Trump closed our borders. But because our media sucks, they don’t compare Trump to his likely 2020 competitor or even themselves. Instead, they compare it to the impossible standard of magic and perfection.

Unfortunately, perfection is not possible; magic does not exist.

So while the media shouts ORANGE MAN MURDERER! In the coming months, you must keep in mind the sad truth of our plight: people are still infected. People are still going to die. But you also need to keep that in mind: Unless our healthcare system fails, it’s nobody’s fault.

Also, Trump and Fauci and Birx would be better off serving the country (and themselves) if they insisted on this unfortunate but inescapable fact if they prepared for …

