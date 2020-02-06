The cost of cleaning up after the floods in the south of the South Island is expected to reach millions

Authorities are starting to count the cost of cleaning up after this week’s dramatic flooding in the south of the South Island as evacuated residents return home to deal with the damage.

Boards concerned in Gore, Clutha, Southland and Queenstown-Lakes have carried out early assessments of damage to key infrastructure, ranging from “significant” in Southland to “not the most serious” in Clutha.

Total costs are expected to reach millions of dollars, although most authorities have been reluctant to quantify the repairs while a state of emergency remains in force in the region.

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Floodwaters flooded large parts of Fiordland, northern, central and eastern southern and southern and western Otago between Monday and Wednesday, causing the closure of several highways and roads and resulting cutting Gore for more than 24 hours.

Those evacuated from Mataura were able to start returning home yesterday afternoon. Most of the people evacuated from Gore – with the exception of an Ontario street that is still flooded – returned late Wednesday.

Residents of Mataura returned to find still evident surface flooding in Main, Oakland, Bangor, Bristol, Carteret, Dover, Carlyle and McConnell Sts. The current of certain properties has been disconnected.

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

An unknown number of properties were probably flooded or uninhabitable.

Gore District Deputy Director General Ian Davidson-Watts said council staff worked hard to bring people back to the properties. Pumps cleaned Ontario Street, which remained isolated.

Gore’s mayor Tracy Hicks was delighted that the people of Mataura could start to return after many expressed frustration with the evacuation.

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

“Any dislocation in houses is a source of frustration. People want information and want to know if they can go back [their house],” he said.

On Wednesday, around 1,500 people in Mataura were forced to abandon their properties as a rough Mataura river broke its banks.

Hicks confirmed the gravity of the event: “From what I understand, [at Wednesday] in Gore and Mataura, there was more water flowing in the canal than there ever was had before. “

The Mataura River peaked at 2,500 cumecs at Gore River and nearly 2,700 cumecs at Mataura.

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A boil water advisory has been issued for Mataura as a “precautionary measure,” said Hicks.

A tanker would provide fresh water and a wellness center would be established to provide information and resources.

The cost of repairing the infrastructure was not yet known.

“Basically, we had two events in one here, with a huge local rainfall runoff combined with problems of extreme river flow,” said Hicks.

“The roads, culverts and pumping stations all required special attention, but our goal right now is to get people home safely.”

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said he thought the final costs would be “millions”.

“The bottom line is that this is an important event, which will require a significant amount of work to make things safe again. Compared to the damage from past floods, it’s just there -high.”

Although the roads were badly damaged in the region, the infrastructure of the “3 waters” was not affected: “Fortunately, we dodged this bullet”.

Clutha district incident controller John Scott said it would take “some time” to assess the 3000 km of roads in the district.

“Although initial comments suggest that we have not experienced the most serious damage in the past, there is a lot of work to be done. We are just trying to get traffic to flow as safely as possible.”

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

He did not think the potential costs would be “huge” for the district.

A spokesperson for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said staff are not assessing damage to roads or infrastructure during yesterday’s public holidays, but will resume inspections this morning.

A council statement on its website on Wednesday said cleanup was underway to remedy “minor landslides and surface floods”.

Seven routes remained closed at Queenstown-Lakes at 5 p.m. yesterday.

In Southland, 35 roads remained closed, in Clutha, the number was 30 and in the district of Gore, 15 were not yet reopened.

State Highway 94 towards Milford Sound was damaged in several places during the week.

Some national highways remained closed yesterday afternoon, although most have reopened.

National road 1 passing from Mataura to Gore has reopened with a speed restriction of 30 km / h. State Highway 93 from Clinton to Mataura has also been reopened.

National Highway 99 from Lorneville to Wallacetown remained closed.

The New Zealand transportation agency has said that the entire length of Milford Road should not be open until Wednesday next week, and that it may be closed longer, due to extensive damage beyond of the main division.

Many serious landslides and washouts are apparent in photographs released by NZTA this week, but NZTA system director Graeme Hall said the agency needed more time to determine exactly what would be necessary to repair the road.

“For the moment, we are in the response and evaluation phase, so it will take several days before we fully understand the costs and the work program.”

Yesterday, the NZTA reopened SH94 from Te Anau to Cascade Creek, and is expected to extend it to Hollyford or the main division by this afternoon.

