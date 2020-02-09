The country that refuses to save its citizens from China

The parents quelled their tears by exchanging jokes with their eldest son over a grainy video connection – their only portal to the cordoned-up Chinese city of Wuhan which became his prison amid the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

The mother wanted to know: “Are you taking good care of your health and eating well?”

The father, struggling to keep his cool, turned away from the screen as his face blushed.

Their son, Azlan Nihar, is one of 800 Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan whom the Islamabad government refuses to evacuate. While other countries have evacuated their citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, officials in Islamabad have declared that a similar decision by Pakistan would be “irresponsible” because the country does not have the capacity to prevent spread the virus and treat infected people.

Four Pakistani students in Wuhan tested positive for the coronavirus.

This decision reflects the shortcomings of the Pakistani health system, which has long struggled with limited resources and ingrained corruption. The country has a dismal record of containing viral epidemics and is one of the few in the world to fight polio, with more than 130 people infected in 2019. Dengue fever infected more than 47,000 people last year.

“We will not let our son be sacrificed for others. Our government is doing this to [sacrifice] him for others,” said Nihar’s mother, Azra, referring to the government’s inability to quarantine people like other countries after evacuating them from Wuhan. .

Even if it does not take its citizens out of Wuhan, Pakistan has resumed its flights to and from other cities in China. The Pakistani Ministry of Health justified the decision with assurances that all passengers would be screened for coronavirus before boarding planes in China and landing in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s top health official, Zafar Mirza, defended the decision not to evacuate, saying in an interview that it was “good for the country and for the students there as well.” He said that China contains the virus.

“Our people are well taken care of,” he said. “We want good for them, and we do what is best for them. We believe that any irresponsible act could lead to the spread of the virus.”

Families of stranded students protested the decision not to evacuate, as did opposition politicians.

“The government should immediately bring our students back except for those affected by the virus,” opposition MP Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Thursday during a televised parliamentary session. “They should be brought back, and they can be retested and kept in quarantine for a while.”

But an editorial in Dawn, a prominent newspaper here, suggested that many Pakistanis welcomed the decision with relief.

“While acknowledging the plight of stranded Pakistanis and the fact that they should have received government aid much sooner, pragmatism must dictate the state’s response,” said the editorial, adding that an epidemic of coronavirus in Pakistan would be devastating.

“It is unfortunate that the facilities in this country are not up to the task of properly managing quarantine requirements, an important aspect of a well-functioning health system,” said the editorial.

Zeeshan Abbasi, 23, was studying Chinese in Wuhan when the coronavirus prompted authorities to close the city. He has since been confined to a small room in his dorm. The only people allowed to come and go are Chinese officials who drop off food and perform daily medical checks on students, according to his brother, Farhan Abbasi.

Before the virus epidemic, Zeeshan’s studies in China were a point of pride for his family. He planned to stay for higher education before returning to Pakistan to work. Now he says he feels trapped and just wants to go home immediately, according to his family members.

“I can see the deep negative impact on their minds. They are isolated from their families and from around the world,” said Farhan, 34, who stays in touch with Zeeshan through messaging and calling apps. video. Every day, he said, his family fears for Zeeshan’s health as conditions in Wuhan deteriorate.

“This agony is beyond explanation,” said Farhan.

