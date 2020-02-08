The country that refuses to save its citizens from China

The parents fought tears as they exchanged courtesies with their eldest son over a grainy video connection – their only portal to the cordoned off Chinese city of Wuhan, which has become his prison amid the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus.

The mother wanted to know: “Are you taking good care of your health and eating well?”

The father tried to keep his composure and turned away from the screen when his face went red.

Her son Azlan Nihar is one of 800 Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan that the government in Islamabad has refused to evacuate. While other countries have evacuated their citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, officials in Islamabad said a similar move by Pakistan was “irresponsible” because the country was unable to prevent the virus from spreading and treating the infected.

Four Pakistani students in Wuhan tested positive for the corona virus.

The decision reflects the shortcomings of Pakistan’s health care system, which has long struggled with limited resources and entrenched corruption. The country has a sad record of virus outbreaks and, with more than 130 infected people in 2019, is one of the few in the world who still suffer from polio. Dengue fever infected more than 47,000 people last year.

“We will not allow our son to be sacrificed for others. Our government does this to sacrifice [him] for others,” said Nihar’s mother Azra.

Although Pakistan does not get its citizens out of Wuhan, it has resumed flights to and from other cities in China. The Pakistani Ministry of Health justified the move with the assurance that all passengers would be screened for the corona virus before boarding planes in China and landing in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s best health official, Zafar Mirza, defended the decision not to evacuate and said in an interview that it is “good for the country and for the students there too”. He said that China contains the virus.

“Our people are in good hands,” he said. “We want good for them and do what is best for them. We believe that irresponsible action can lead to the spread of viruses.”

Families of stranded students, as well as opposition politicians, protested the decision not to evacuate.

“The government should immediately bring our students back, except those affected by the virus,” opposition lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif said during a television parliamentary session on Thursday. “They should be brought back, and they can be retested and quarantined for some time.”

However, an editorial in Dawn, one of the leading newspapers here, suggested that many Pakistanis welcomed the decision with relief.

“Pragmatism must determine the state’s response, even though it recognizes the plight of stranded Pakistanis and the fact that they should have been granted state aid much earlier,” the editorial said, adding that an outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan is devastating would.

“It is unfortunate that facilities in this country are not up to the task of properly managing quarantine requirements, an important aspect of a well-functioning health system,” the editorial said.

Zeeshan Abbasi, 23, had learned Chinese in Wuhan when the coronavirus told officials to close the city. Since then he has been locked up in a small room in his dormitory. The only people who are allowed to come and go are Chinese officials who hand over groceries and have medical checkups on the students every day, according to his brother Farhan Abbasi.

Before the virus broke out, Zeeshan’s studies in China were a pride for his family. He had planned to stay for his studies before returning to work in Pakistan. Now he feels trapped and, according to his family members, wants to return home immediately.

“I can see the profound negative effects on their minds. They are isolated from their families and the world,” said 34-year-old Farhan, who stays in touch with Zeeshan through messaging apps and videophone calls. Every day, his family fear Zeeshan’s health as conditions in Wuhan deteriorate.

“This agony is inexplicable,” said Farhan.