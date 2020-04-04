The country’s top economists say the corona virus will reduce German GDP by up to 5.4 percent.

Germany’s 83 million people are now in a much less neutral position than other European countries, such as France and Italy, but unnecessary travel abroad is still allowed.



AFP Berlin

latest update: March 30, 2020, 4:51 PM IST

A panel of economists advising the government said Monday that measures to reduce the prevalence of coronavirus would reduce the economy by 2.2% to 5.4% in Germany.

“The German economy will shrink significantly by 2020,” said the so-called “Wise Men” (SVR) panel, with the exact size of the impact “depending on the extent and duration of health care policy measures and subsequent recovery.”

The group, like other economists around the world, has drawn up various scenarios for the virus’s impact on Europe’s top economy, depending on whether it follows the “V” shape, with a sharp drop in rapid recovery. ” U “longer. That move will take time again.

Germany’s 83 million people are now in a much less neutral position than other European countries, such as France and Italy, but unnecessary travel abroad is still allowed.

But companies from Lufthansa to Volkswagen have already reduced their response.

In its main outlook for “normalization in the summer,” SVR forecasts a 2.8% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, followed by a 3.7% growth next year.

But a deeper “V” could lead to a recession of 5.4% due to widespread production disruption or a longer period of isolation to slow the spread of the virus, followed by a 4.9% growth in 2021.

According to experts, in the very dangerous “U” scenario, with “summer beyond” contact restrictions and economic recovery adjustment only next year, gross domestic product may decline by 4.5% in 2020, but only by 1% next year. Add.

SVR member Achim Trueger called on Berlin to coordinate with other governments in Europe and to use economic and economic measures to improve Germany’s highly interconnected economy.

“If a country hopes that Germany will overcome the crisis relatively well, it will not be very good, but the crisis around us is not over yet, so we will not be able to increase production,” Trueger said.

