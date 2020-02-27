the-countrywide-share-address-of-inxs’-‘never-tear-us-apart’-to-raise-funds-for-victims-of-australian-bushfires

The Nationwide have introduced a deal with of INXS‘ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ to assistance elevate dollars for victims of the Australian bushfires.

The song appears on the album, ‘Songs For Australia’ – a compilation where by Australian acts are lined by artists such as The National, Kurt Vile, Damien Rice and Martha Wainwright.

Proceeds from the sale of the album, which is set for a digital and physical launch on March 12, will go to enable Australia’s ongoing recovery from the bushfires which swept the place previously this year. You can pre-buy the album listed here.

You can hear to The National’s include of INXS below.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K6BQ8aD1AZI?feature=oembed" title="The National - Never Tear Us Apart" width="696"></noscript>

‘Songs for Australia’ Tracklisting

1. The National, “Never Tear Us Apart” (INXS)



two. Petit Biscuit, “Chateau” (Angus & Julia Stone)



three. Dermot Kennedy, “Resolution” (Matt Corby)



4. Dope Lemon, “Streets of Your Town” (The Go-Betweens)



5. Kurt Vile, “Stranger Than Kindness” (Nick Cave)



6. Joan As Police Woman, “Hearts a Mess” (Gotye)



7. Damien Rice, “Chandelier” (SIA)



8. Martha Wainwright, “The Ship Song” (Nick Cave)



9. Paul Kelly, “Native Born” (Archie Roach)



10. Dan Sultan, “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave)



11. Pomme, “Big Jet Plane” (Angus & Julia Stone)



12. Julia Stone, “Beds Are Burning” (Midnight Oil)



13. Sam Amidon, “Let Me Down Easy” (Gang of Youths)

The compilation was organised by Australian people-pop musician Julia Stone. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the task, Stone stated the undertaking started as “a sensation of unhappiness and helplessness.”

Talking about The National’s protect, Stone included: “Matt came straight again to me soon after I offered the idea for the record…He was so thrilled to have an opportunity to support.”

Proceeds from the revenue and streams will go to a selection of organisations which includes SEED, Firesticks Alliance, Landcare, Unexpected emergency Leaders for Weather Action, Wild Ark, and NSW Rural Fireplace Assistance.

In the meantime, celebrities these as Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and a lot more have donated to unexpected emergency companies to help aid the country’s fight against the ongoing bushfire disaster.

In music, the likes of Metallica, Tame Impala, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have also pledged to help victims of the Australia bushfires.