The couple is getting married on their balcony after their wedding was canceled due to coronavirus!

A couple of Miami coronaviruses were not allowed to ruin their big day of the plague!

According to DailyMail.com Benjamin Katz to Jamie Webner (above) COVID-19 “decided to take back their date and get married on the balcony of their apartment” after their wedding was canceled due to the crisis.

Remote social ceremonies continued in a viral way Instagram Neighbors near the balcony celebrated the couple’s swearing-in with the help of Sister Jamie, who was arranging the wedding.

Explaining their decision to “take back their date”, the couple met with their employers:

“When is it better to celebrate our love now that we just wanted to get married? We quickly realized that we wanted to celebrate with family and friends. ”

And they celebrated! Friends and family entered Zoom in When I saw the couple studying at Tulane Bachelor’s School in Louisiana, New Orleans, they said “I” last Saturday.

Initially, the couple planned to meet 140 guests at Villa Woodbine, a private mansion in Miami’s Coconut Grove. Unfortunately, the plague of the coronavirus caused them to change their plans. Katz recalls:

“We called to cancel the wedding three weeks ago and told our friends and family that it was not possible to move forward as planned,” Katz explained. We knew we wouldn’t be getting married to 140 people because our family members might ruin some of our families. ”

Webner admitted that it was “difficult” to pull their plugs on the big day:

“It was very difficult to make a decision for several days,” he said. We mourned the loss of our wedding day. There were a lot of tears. But we started to solve bigger problems faster than Covey’s wedding. ”

We don’t know how much money we lost after the wedding, but we are now working with our vendors on how they will handle it. “

However, they were able to make some changes to the CDC-approved ceremonies: the bride, the bride photographer, the cashier were fired, and a drone operator was hired instead.

As for the guests, they set up a webinar on Zoom, made a DJ playlist at the reception, and made it possible for loved ones to listen at home. About 120 people watched the “Wed-inar” program, but I think the couple watched about 200 people.

Katz said:

“It simply came to our notice then. We think more people have come to online weddings than to online weddings. I distributed it to some old colleagues. They all go to the office

Before the wedding, the bride organized a private webinar as Webner dressed and painted her face. Then she went to the balcony to see her husband because she had a ceremony that lasted about 10 minutes.

Website added:

“We had friends who loved to smile and listen to our neighbors, and sometimes we knew them. After the ceremony, several people brought champagne from us

The couple then performed their first dance, Simply The Best by Noah Reid came from Shitt Creek before greeting the guests.

While reciting the traditional oath during the balcony ceremony, the couple agreed to take the real oath during the celebration with friends and family. Katz added:

“I think the traditional oaths are appropriate at this time,” he said. We thought we would take an oath, but if we celebrated or swore an oath to our friends, we decided not to repeat ourselves in order to save what we had written. ”

Good idea!

I wish them a lifetime of happiness and a happy holiday with family and friends when the madness is over!

