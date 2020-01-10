The couple left bicycles in the yard to lure thieves, bat them with bats, and post videos on YouTube: police

Loading...

VISALIA, California (KTLA) – Police arrested a man and woman on Wednesday who allegedly left a bicycle unattended in the front yard of their California home. Then they attacked potential thieves who tried to steal it with baseball bats and posted videos of the attacks on YouTube in the past few months.

The residents of Visalia, Corey Cornutt (25) and Savannah Grillot (29), were suspected of being attacked with a lethal weapon and the conspiracy related to the series of at least four beating that occurred near their homes between July and November took place, arrested the Visalia Police Department.

“In the videos, it looks like the suspects unsecured planted a bike in the front yard of their apartment and waited for someone to try to steal the bike,” the police said in a written statement. “As soon as someone tried to steal the bike, the suspects stormed out and attacked the person with a baseball bat.”

The four victims identified in the investigation suffered injuries that were not classified as life-threatening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Visalia Police Officer James Cummings at 559-713-4722.