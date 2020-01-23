The couple’s surprising baby shower proposal goes viral and conquers the heart

RICHMOND, VA. – The surprise proposal from a Richmond couple during a baby shower is viral and has won hearts across the country.

KaNeysha Greene and Kiron Peet are eight months pregnant with a baby named Korrine who is expected on March 7th. The couple had a baby shower in a downtown bistro on January 18.

However, her friend had other plans: a surprise proposal in front of her family and friends.

The viral video published on Instagram shows an emotional green that thanks everyone who attended the baby shower.

When Peet picked up the microphone, he started turning to his girlfriend, who was turned away from him.

“One thing about KaNeysha, we went through thick and thin. You just don’t know, but we did it,” said Peet.

When Greene turned around, there was an emotional peet with an engagement ring on one knee.

“All I could do was fall on my knees because I was praying for that moment,” she said to CBS 6.

Peet fought back the tears and talked to friends and family about an emotional suggestion.

“Now that my daughter comes into this life. I always said to myself that … I didn’t have my father and I want to raise my daughter with a mother and a father in the same house, “Peet said in tears.” My father died when I was 10, and me would do anything to be here right now. At the end of the day I just want to ask … Ka’Neysha Greene, do you want to marry me? “

She said yes, then they hugged.

The emotional surprise suggestion was shared by several wedding and love sites on Instagram and viewed more than half a million times.