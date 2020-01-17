The courageous honesty of Ayanna Pressley a true measure of character – Boston Herald

Hello there, Ayanna Pressley, this is for you.

You probably don’t expect a fan letter from this address to you this morning, and that’s understandable.

Given the different ways in which we view the world, it is unlikely that you will ever win a vote here, but you certainly have won a huge admiration if you put that wig aside with characteristic Senegalese twists to reveal the baldness inflicted on you called alopecia due to a disease.

What a moment of grace and dignity that was.

Courage is not an absence of fear, but rather a conquest of it, and wow, have you conquered yours, calling the disease by its name while swearing it would not limit or define you.

You may have alopecia but, clearly, alopecia does not have you.

What a great message, especially for children whose self-confidence is measured too often by things that matter least, rather than things that matter most.

You can certainly rank her high on a list of the first.

Great hair is nothing more than a triumph of style over substance.

Think of John Kerry.

There was a time when fragile parents feared that their sons would be on their way to hell as they grew sideburns and wiped their hair along the sides of their heads in a pattern that was defiantly known as a DA.

Think of Fonzie.

You could hold a seminar about such superficial things.

Think of the Afro, which suggests that the wearer may have put his finger in a light foot, or, a generation earlier, the Davy Crockett look, who shaves locks until everything that remained was like a coonskin cap.

But you will notice that we are talking about boys for whom the unspoken rules of social acceptance have always been different.

Bald men can be very impressive. Think of Yul Brynner, or Mike Tyson, or Bruce Willis, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Then try to think of a similar list of impressive bald women.

The guess here, Ayanna, is that thoughts like this must have weighed heavily on your head when you thought you’d be made public with such a personal condition.

A few years ago, when he coached the Celtics, the big one was K.C. Jones stood in front of a youthful audience at Lewis School in Roxbury, pointed to his face and said, “Beautiful is here.”

Then he beat his heart and said, “But beauty is here and you all look beautiful to me.”

Congresswoman, with or without the twists and turns, and despite political differences, you have always looked nice where the temptation is to close this column by saying, “Go, girl!”

But today there is arguing about the dissatisfaction that would regard it as hateful language, or racism or hatred of women, or whatever others might have in their hood at the moment.

So let’s say, “Well done, lady! You wish this the best.”