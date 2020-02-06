The court accused the trader in Kuala Terengganu of making a statement that would lead to public mischief related to the Corona virus in Malaysia

The Kuala Terengganu magistrate’s court accused a trader of making a statement that led to public mischief over the new 2019 coronavirus infection. – Reuters picture

KUALA TERENGGANU, February 6 – A trader pleaded guilty before the local court today to have made a statement that has caused public disaster about the new 2019 coronavirus infection.

Marzuki Abdullah, 40, is said to have made a statement that a coronavirus patient has been admitted to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital to cause fear or concern for the public.

He was accused of committing the crime in Pangsapuri Ladang Tok Pelam at 8.22 a.m. last January 27.

The charge under Section 505 (b) of the Criminal Code provides for up to two years in prison or a fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz granted him a bail of RM 5,000 with a guarantee and set March 3 as a mention.

Deputy prosecutors Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim were prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Hafizuddin Abdul Hariz represented Marzuki. – Bernama