The court condemns and prohibits the former owner of the tax business from working as a tax advisor

BATON ROUGE – At the request of the Louisiana Treasury Department (LDR), a judge in New Orleans excluded the former owner of a chain of tax preparation companies who were convicted of tax burdens from working as a tax improver in Louisiana.

Judge Ellen M. Hazeur of Orleans Parish District Court has permanently prevented Leroi Gorman Jackson from “acting directly or indirectly as a tax advisor in Louisiana or regulating the filing or filing of tax returns in Louisiana” as his own.

Jackson, the owner of Taxman Financial Services, LLC, was arrested in 2017 for filing income tax returns on behalf of his clients that were fake business losses and resulted in fraudulent $ 20,000 tax refunds. and because he withheld an estimated $ 21,891 in wages tax from his employees’ paychecks, but didn’t transfer the withheld taxes to the state.

He pleaded guilty to a crime of submitting False Public Records. Jackson pleaded guilty in 2014.

In addition to the criminal charges, the LDR counsel has initiated civil proceedings against Jackson to prevent him from working as a Louisiana tax advisor.

Treasury Secretary Kimberly Lewis Robinson commented the situation as follows: “Our goals in these civil matters are to protect taxpayers and to send a clear message that the state of Louisiana will not tolerate tax fraud.”

Jackson is the second tax advisor who is prohibited from filing tax returns under Law 526 of the Louisiana Legislature’s 2018 regular session. This law empowers the Treasury to file lawsuits against tax advisors who engage in fraudulent activities such as making false tax returns.