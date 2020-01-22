The court is revisiting the Native American Adoption Law

5th Court of Appeals in New Orleans

Photo: United States Courts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A 1978 law that favored Indian families in care and adoption proceedings with Indian children was re-examined on Wednesday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.

A three-member jury of the 5th Court of Appeal in New Orleans confirmed the Indian Child Care Act in a 2: 1 verdict in August.

Opponents of the law – including non-Indian families who wanted to adopt Indian children – applied for and received a hearing again. The court’s 16 active judges were due to hear arguments on Wednesday.

In that case, the emotions are high. Tribal officials say a loss in court could result in Native American children being lost to families and tribes, contributing to erosion of tribal cultures. On the other hand, there are non-Indian families who claim that their lives have been turned upside down through the adoption of children. Among them is a Minnesota couple, in the case plaintiffs who wanted to adopt a girl who had lived with them.

The legal arguments focus on questions of race and constitutional limits of the federal government.

Opponents of the law say that this is an unconstitutional interference with the powers of states to govern adoptions.

Judge James L. Dennis’s August statement said the United States Supreme Court had long recognized that Congress has broad powers to regulate Native American tribes. And it was said that the definition of the Indian Child Act was not based on race only, because “according to some tribal membership laws, children without Indian blood, like the descendants of former slaves of tribes who became members after they were liberated or adopted from descendants white. “

Dennis wrote on behalf of himself and judge Jacques Wiener.

Opponents of the law cite a dissent from judge Priscilla Owen as part of her argument that the law and the regulations that implement it constitute an unconstitutional over-fulfillment of state affairs by the federal government.