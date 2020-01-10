The Court of Appeals prevents the Air Force from firing members of the HIV positive service

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – A federal appeals court upheld a decision on Friday preventing the U.S. Air Force from firing two HIV-positive members of U.S. military service.

The U.S. Fourth Court of Appeals has dealt with the two nameless men – Victor Voe and Richard Roe – who argued that advances in medicine mean they are not at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the service.

The appeals court upheld the decision of a Maryland district judge who said the Air Force was operating under “outdated” guidelines when it tried to fire the two men because of their HIV status.

“A ban could have been justified at a time when HIV treatment was less effective in managing the virus and reducing the risk of transmission,” the panel said in its statement.

“But any understanding of HIV that could justify this ban is out of date and contrary to current science. Such outdated agreements cannot justify a ban, even if the professional judgments of the military are properly followed.”

Lambda Legal, an organization that defends LGBTQ communities and people living with HIV and AIDS, represented the two service members. The group welcomed the victory against “bigoted ideas about HIV”.

Voe issued a statement saying he was relieved to see Friday’s result.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve in the US military and I am pleased that this court upheld the judgment of the lower court in our favor. No one should be released or discriminated against for HIV if it does not interfere with our ability at all to serve, “he said.