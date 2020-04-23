The Court Orders At Park Yoochun Trial For Failure To Prevent Damage

On April 22, Park Yoochun appeared in a detention hearing at Uijeongbu District Court. The court ruled it failed to compensate one of the women for the charge of sexual assault (referred to as “A”).

Court session was held trials that occur when the owner does not meet the debt deal to elucidation property or refuse to post the list of properties.

In 2016, “A” was one of four women to accuse Park Yoochun of sexual assault (he was later convicted in all four counts). At the time, Park Yoochun filed a “A” criminal complaint on charges of defamation and false accusation. “A” received a wrongful decision in both trials and the highest court rejected the prosecutor’s request for an appeal.

In 2018, “A” filed a criminal complaint against Park Yoochun for $ 100,000 in damages (approximately $ 81,000). The court ordered Park Yoochun and “A” to recover damages through compulsory mediation. In July 2019, the Seoul Court of Appeals Center decided that Park Yoochun should pay the “A” 50 million won (about $ 41,000) in damages. However, the detention trial came after Park Yoochun reportedly failed to pay the damages.

At the April 22 hearing, the Uijeongbu District Court ruled that Park Yoochun would not be sentenced. The trial court held to be sentenced to “not go unpunished,” usually means the punishment is not fair or that people who owe prove that she did it on the liability date for the hearing is.

On April 23, it was reported that Park Yoochun had a face-to-face meeting with Uijeongbu mayor Ahn Byung Yong. Sources of Uijeongbu City Hall tells Xportsnews, “We know that Park Yoochun visit us this morning. It is very close if you do not. We do not understand why they found or what to talk. Kayane not a planned meeting.”

One representative tells Star Park Yoochun’s Star Today, “She lived in Namyangju and recently tried to Uijeongbu. She here to find advice from the adults, who become old age.”

