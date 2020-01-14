The Courteeners release the last single “Hanging Off Your Cloud” before the new album is released

The Courteeners have released “Hanging Off Your Cloud”, the next single from the upcoming new album “More. Again. Forever.” – Listen below.

The Manchester band’s new album, announced in September, will be released on Friday (January 17) and consists of 10 tracks, including the previously released singles “Heavy Jacket”, “Better Man” and “More”. Again. Forever. ‘Title track.

Now the band released “Hanging Off Your Cloud” and unveiled the new song on Twitter. This will be the final release before their sixth studio album is released.

Listen to The Courteener’s “Hanging Off Your Cloud” here.

NEW TRACK – “Hanging Off Your Cloud” – from the upcoming album “More. Nochmal. Forever.” – is out now! You can now stream and download the track under the following link: https://t.co/QqIyePMBT4 pic. twitter.com/Yvf4uWuyjz

– Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 13, 2020

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray spoke to NME in 2018 and said the band’s new material was “explosive” and designed to “kill you live”.

He added that the album sounds “a bit LCD sound system and groove based”: “It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element. You can hear the damn breath on the hi-hat instead of everything program. “

‘More. Again. Forever. “You can pre-order here.

The tracklist of the album looks like this:

1. heart attack

2. “Heavy jacket”

3 more. Again. Forever.’

4. “Better Man”

5. “Depend on your cloud”

6. “Previous parties”

7. “The joy of missing something”

8. “One day at a time”

9. ‘Take It On The Chin’

10. “Is Heaven Worth It?”

In December, Courteeners played an emotional homecoming show at the Manchester Arena, reporting the heroes of the hometown of Oasis with a performance of “Live Forever”.

After accompanying the band on stage for a string section for a short section of the show, frontman Liam Fray played an acoustic solo set before returning to a full encore. During his acoustic section, Fray delivered an unplanned rendition of Oasis “Live Forever”.