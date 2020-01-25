The covered California registration deadline is January 31.

If you don’t have health insurance by next Friday, you could be fined heavily.

Open registration ends January 31 for California covered.

It’s the state’s exchange of coverage that results in its own penalty for uninsured.

California director Peter Lee travels to California to get the message out. He says that if the state tax office determines that you can afford insurance, it will penalize you if you are not covered when your taxes are filed.

Lee says it’s something everyone wants to avoid.

“Better than paying this penalty, buy more affordable insurance,” he said. “This penalty is just a boost to get you to do the right thing. The biggest penalty? Arriving at the emergency room due to 50 thousand dollars. It’s a penalty. “

Certified agents in Bakersfield can help people register.

You can visit California website covered, enter your postal code to find the nearest agent.