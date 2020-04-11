The COVID-19 flight assistance program has sent back nine travelers so far

The Aloha Visitors Society of Hawaii has used the newly formed COVID-19 flight assistance programs to send back nine travelers so far, including visitors from Denver and Guam.

The program, funded by a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, aims to ensure that travelers in Hawaii do not stay here unless they have the resources to follow a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Visitors are required to bear all quarantine expenses, including housing and food delivery.

Jessica Lani Rich, VASH president and CEO, said the nonprofit paid to send a Denver woman home Thursday after discovering she had no plans to stay in a hotel to complete her quarantine.

“He said he was coming here because COVID-19 flights were cheap and so were hotels,” Rich said. “It is irresponsible for visitors to come to Hawaii now. If they have no plans to track the quarantine, we will send them back. It is our job to keep Hawaii safe.”

In another case, Rich said, VASH paid for half of the ticket back to Guam for a woman who came to Hawaii for a medical appointment and ran out of money after completing her 14-day quarantine.

Rich said: “He was grateful that we helped pay for his return ticket.”

Governor David Ige on March 17 asked visitors to postpone their trip to Hawaii for 30 days and reschedule for another date. On March 26, Ige established a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific passenger passengers to cut travel requests and protect Hawaii’s resources. It expanded its forty interisland flights on April 1.

Ige announced Friday that travelers in Hawaii can now use the Internet to sign up with state mandated quarantine programs prior to arrival instead of filling out paper forms at a local airport upon arrival. The online portal at safetravels.hawaii.gov explains the 14-day quarantine program and allows travelers to sign up.

The state Department of Taxation and the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism have created the online system, which also allows travelers to report daily compliance with the quarantine order.

The system will not be able to use a traveler’s smartphone to verify compliance using location services. Director of the Tax Department Rona Suzuki said using services where smartphone presents civil liberties issues. However, the governor said there was some effort to look at a smartphone application that would allow location verification to ensure quarantine compliance.

Since the quarantine took effect, visitor numbers have dropped dramatically from historical levels – at this time last year they were averaging 30,000 a day. However, some are still to come.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reported Friday that Thursday’s trans-Pacific passenger count was 663, including 107 visitors and 171 residents. The county also includes 99 aircraft crew members, 241 public transit passengers and 45 new resident intentions for Oahu.

New visitor counts were the same as Wednesday’s number. In comparison, 160 visitors came on Tuesday, 133 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 106 on Saturday, 94 on April 3 and 89 on April 2.

Some 448 visitors, who flew to Hawaii over the first two days of a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, completed the process. If they are still in Hawaii, now they can have as much freedom as local residents “nonessential workers, which is not much.

There are not many visitors to Hawaii, and many hotels have been closed. However, some hotels are still taking business and leisure travelers and others are participating in Hotels for Heroes program home-based health care workers and first responders in need of respite.

Also on Friday, Hawaii’s largest hotel labor union, Unite Here Local 5, said it supported hotels that remained open, but urged them to take quarantine measures to ensure guests and workers’ safety.

The union put together the new guidelines in a publication called, “Safe Hotels, Safe Hawaii,” 808ne.ws/Safehotels.

“If these hotels are not safe hotels and do not follow these guidelines on health and safety, they will not be safe for first responders, healthcare workers, or any guests who are sheltering in these hotels. This is a risk These guests, hotel workers, and the wider community, “Eric Gill, Unite Here Local 5 financial secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

Local 5 said its hotel employers have not yet responded to the recommendations, which union members support.

Maria Salantes, a housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village for 38 years, said she’s grateful to still have work. But he fears catching COVID-19.

“I’m a proud grandmother and I want to do everything I can to keep my grandkids safe while still being able to afford them financially. I will feel safer at work if those guidelines are in place, and I called on the Hawaiian Hilton Village to become a ‘safe hotel,’ ”Salantes said in a statement.

Staff writer Andrew Gomes contributed to this story.