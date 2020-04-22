The ‘Covid foot’ may only be signed by your child with Coronavirus

Mysterious symptoms may be the only sign of coronavirus in adolescents.

Many doctors see younger patients as having “COVID feet” – a red and itchy leg wound.

Amy Dr. Paller, chair of the Department of Dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, is one of the medical specialists who witnessed the disease as yet unexplained for other asymptomatic adolescents.

“These are usually people with no signs of viral infection,” he said. “We see it in unprecedented numbers.”

Although they do not fully understand the cause, experts believe that this may be the result of an increase in the proportion of COVID-19 virus responses.

“We do not know for certain whether it is related to COVID-19, but as it is commonly associated with this period of the pandemic and occurs in other asymptomatic or mild patients, it does not seem to be a coincidence that it will not be a manifestation of the disease for patients in their 20s, “he said, per NBC Chicago.

If you are treating patients with chronic heart disease or stroke in the ED, you may want to quickly find COVID Toes and Fingers, a line that indicates the prevalence of COVID-19 and requires PPE improvement and precautionary measures. https://t.co/oyBgQQk9Hq pic.twitter.com/9qyKKAEG0k

– Luciano Sposato (@SposatoL) April 19, 2020

Featured image of “COVID KING” https://t.co/hrMnE1AaGn pic.twitter.com/yKvRfC3a8P

– Peter Higgins (@ibddoctor) April 19, 2020

“Is #covidtoes the new anosmia?”

Fun work @DrEstherFreeman and @ lindyfox1 showing @AADskin’s effort in presenting the # covid19 #dermatology results! #Dermtwitter #medtwitter @AADmember @MedDermSoc @DermHospitalist https://t.co/HMUXwW1IX5

– Steven Chen (@DrStevenTChen) April 17, 2020

He said that the lesions are “a bit bitter, often painful,” can appear on the top or bottom of the foot, on one foot or all of them, and can turn from red to purple.

Fortunately, the symptom is negative as it affects most adolescents who show it, and usually does not say anything negative; in fact, evidence points to ‘COVID fever’ when a patient returns to the virus.

“None of these young people or young people have addressed serious issues,” Dr Paller said. “They seem determined after a few weeks.”

“Many had mild symptoms last week and this may be a sign of a ‘convalescent’ healing period when it is no longer mixed,” he said. “We can’t understand the idea of ​​the organization unless we can test it further.”

However, with the tests still pending, Dr Paller acknowledges that the evidence can be difficult.

“We really need to conserve resources,” he said. “And we can’t send people who don’t have the usual identification for that kind of test.”

She advises parents not to be afraid if they see the symptoms and to take pictures and write them down.

He suggests otherwise, healthy patents can obtain antibody testing where and when; however, if parents are concerned, they should always contact the pediatrician.

