The cradles of Joe Biden’s Coronavirus proposal are weighed heavily by the Trump Administration

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposal to combat coronavirus cots strongly by actions the Trump administration has already taken against the pandemic.

Biden, who many believe has blocked the Democratic nomination, presented his plan on a televised address on Thursday. The speeches, which had previously been billed by supporters as the commander-in-chief, sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

“Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been undermined by the disappearance of agencies and the disregard of science,” said Biden. Adding that “our capacity for global response” was also “dramatically reduced by the damage Trump has done to our credibility and to our relationships around the world.”

Instead of restoring unity and calmness, Biden spent much of his speech addressing political attacks on the President. Biden, in particular, argued that Trump’s policies and behavior in the White House only aggravated tensions in the public health and security sectors.

“Unfortunately, this virus revealed the serious shortcomings of the current administration,” said the former vice president. “Public fears are heightened by (a) the general lack of trust in this president fueled by an adversarial relationship with the truth.”

Despite harsh rhetoric, many of Biden’s proposals for fighting the virus were, in fact, already central to the Trump administration’s efforts.

For example, Biden’s plan calls for no “effort” to get private laboratories and universities to help test the virus. The suggestion reflects the Trump administration’s decision in February to order the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hundreds of private academic hospitals and laboratories to begin coronavirus testing.

Similarly, the former vice president’s plan argues in favor of a federal relief effort for small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. The idea is identical to the one Trump himself proposed on Wednesday, addressing the nation in its opening hours. Trump’s version, presented to Congress in the manner of appropriating $ 50 million for low-interest small business loans, includes detailed cost, eligibility, and implementation requirements. Biden’s proposal, meanwhile, is vague in terms of cost, only stating that the former president would push for the creation of a small business lending program after he took office.

Other basic recommendations in Biden’s plan are indistinguishable from the Trump administration’s current efforts.

Specifically, the Vice President’s proposal calls for a review of existing laws and regulations to ensure that insurance companies waive copayments and deductibles for coronavirus testing and “any possible vaccines.” Although Biden’s plan has a mechanism in place to secure waivers for such payments, it is unclear if such a large-scale structural change is needed. The question is especially clear after Trump announced on Wednesday that he had persuaded insurance providers to commit to giving up coronavirus costs. Trump has also secured other major concessions, including the expansion of treatment coverage across all insurance plans. While this means that a vaccine against the virus would not necessarily be free, part of the cost is likely to be covered.

Also, the Trump administration’s commitment to “accelerate” the development of a vaccine is something the Trump administration has undertaken. In January, officials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that they were rapidly monitoring the development of a coronavirus vaccine in anticipation of a potential outbreak. Health officials then hoped that a streamlined process would ensure that the vaccine was ready for clinical trials by at least May. Biden’s proposal does not take advantage of how the process would be further accelerated, other than stating the NIH “must be responsible for clinical trial networks and work closely with the FDA on trial approvals”.

The similarities between Biden’s proposal and what the current administration is doing to combat coronavirus did not go unnoticed on Thursday.

“The comments on Joe Biden’s coronavirus today seem very familiar,” said Andrew Clark, Trump’s campaign director for rapid response, in an email to Breitbart News. “Listening to it, we felt a sense of déjà vu.”

It is not the first time in this election cycle that the former Vice President has attracted similarities between his official proposals and other sources.

In July 2019, the Biden campaign published its policy to combat climate change in many fanfare sites. It later appeared, however, that some of the texts and ideas presented had been borrowed, without attribution, from various climate change advocacy groups.