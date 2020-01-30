The Cranberries say that the Bad Wolves zombie cover “looked insensitive”

The surviving members of The Cranberries have turned to a US band that released the cover of their hit “Zombie” after singer Dolores O’Riordan died.

Drummer Fergal Lawler said that Bad Wolves’ replay of his band’s hit, released four days after O’Riordan’s death, was “insensitive.”

Lawler spoke to ABC New Radio this month, saying that the cover wasn’t his “cup of tea” and that he “didn’t really like it”.

Guitarist Noel Hogan added that he thought the version “a little early for my taste” was released (quotes from Blabbermouth.com).

The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan in 1993

Bad Wolves, consisting of members of Devildriver, God Forbid, Divine Heresy and In This Moment, which were founded in 2017. Singer Tommy Vext previously said he was inspired by Dolores’ “lyrics that counter the collateral damage of political unrest”. Record the same feeling that we wanted to express a quarter of a century later. “

The original was released in 1994 after the 1993 IRA bombings in Warrington, Cheshire.

All income from the Bad Wolves cover was donated to the three children of O’Riordan, according to Blabbermouth. The cranberries singer should start singing on the day of her death (January 15, 2018).

The Cranberries spoke to NME on the emotional first anniversary of O’Riordan’s death last year to discuss whether they could finish their last album “In the End” without them.

Lawler said: “The album celebrates Dolores’ work and gives something back to all the fans who have supported the band over the years. It’s like a little gift she left behind. “