The crash closes Route 30 east into Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A crash has closed all traces of part of Route 30 in an easterly direction.

The crash occurred near Huyner Road in the Manheim community at 8:15 a.m.

There are numerous vehicles involved, but it is not known how many people were injured at the time.

According to Commissioner Josh Parsons, the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

County Emergency Ops / 911 Reports several vehicle accidents along Route 30 between Lititz Pk and Route 340 that are the result of an incorrect driver. Units respond to assessment and triage violations. Route 30 to the east is closed. Will be updated as soon as information is available.

– Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP), February 4, 2020

This is an evolving story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will post updates as they become available.

40.092216

-76.305833