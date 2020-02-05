The crash in Sydney kills a person who prevented traffic from entering through an airport tunnel

One person died and three were seriously injured after a frontal accident blocked the tunnel at Sydney Airport south of the city.

Rescue workers were called to the crash site on General Holmes Drive, Mascot, after the vehicles collided northbound in the lane at around 5.40am.

Frontal wreck blocking Sydney Airport Tunnel. (Nine)

The police were informed that five people were traveling north in the lane while the south driver was the only occupant.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene and three others were seriously injured.

All people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle to the south was taken to St. George Hospital for a mandatory examination.

Traffic in Mascot increases after the crash closed the Sydney Airport tunnel. (Nine)

There is heavy traffic in the area with detours on Southern Cross Drive and Wentworth Street. The south airport tunnel is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crash investigators are now on site.

Anyone with a dashcam view or information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.