The “Crash Landing on You” audience reaches a new historic record; “Chocolate” ends on good odds

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” continues to gain ground!

On January 18, the romantic drama with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin reached its highest audience level to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Crash Landing on You” achieved a national average rating of 11.5% and a peak of 12.7%, breaking the personal best for the drama since its previous broadcast.

“Crash Landing on You” also remained strong among the main demographic groups of viewers aged 20 to 49, with whom it obtained an average rating of 7.3% and a peak of 8.1%; but it worked particularly well with women viewers in their forties, with whom he got a maximum score of 17.4% for the evening.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Chocolate” saw a huge increase in audience for the finale of its series. The romantic drama ended on a national average of 4.6%, marking a considerable increase compared to its penultimate episode the day before.

In the public broadcasting network, KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” remained solid with average scores of 21.9% and 26.1% for both games, while SBS’s “Stove League” obtained average scores of 10.7%, 13.5% and 16.5%. for its last broadcast. MBC’s “Never Twice” obtained average ratings of 7.9%, 10.3%, 9.2% and 10.4% for the night.

Finally, TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” obtained an average rating of 4.0% for its last episode, while the new drama from channel A “Touch” followed with an average of 0.8% for the evening.

Are you sad to see the end of “chocolate”? Which of these dramas are you watching? Share your thoughts with us below!

You can check out the latest episode of “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” with English subtitles here …

Watch now

… The last episode of “Stove League” here…

Watch now

… The last episode of “Never Twice” here…

Watch now

… The last episode of “Queen: Love and War” here…

Watch now

… And the last episode of “Touch” here!

Watch now

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?