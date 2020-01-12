The crash of the Ukrainian plane by Iran reflects the crash of the Iranian plane by the United States in 1988

Loading...

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The Iranian crash of a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people is a dark echo for the Islamic Republic, which was accidentally shot down by American forces over 30 years ago.

The U.S. Navy crash of Iran Air Flight 655 on July 3, 1988 remains one of the moments that the Iranian government has pointed to in its decades of suspicion of America. They attribute it to the CIA-backed 1953 coup that overthrew the elected prime minister and ensured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s absolute power until he abdicated the throne before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A week ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to the attack when he criticized President Donald Trump’s statements that the U.S. Armed Forces had selected 52 targets to be attacked in Iran if necessary, one for each of the American hostages detained after the U.S. Embassy was taken over in 1979.

“Those referring to number 52 should also remember number 290. # IR655,” Rouhani wrote on Twitter. “Never threaten the Iranian nation.”

The attack on Iran Air flight followed what the U.S. Navy calls Operation Praying Mantis, a one-day naval battle in the Persian Gulf between U.S. forces and Iran during the country’s long war with Iraq in the 1980s. This battle took place after the USS Samuel B. Roberts hit a mine that the Americans later accused Iran of lying in the shipping channels he wanted to keep open to Kuwaiti oil tankers in the so-called “tanker war”.

After the battle, US forces continued to patrol the shipping channels, while Iran’s paramilitary revolutionary guard harassed or swarmed frequently arriving ships with smaller ships. This is a tactic that is still used today in the narrow streets of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil flows.

Shortly after dawn on July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes sent a helicopter to hover over Iranian speedboats that the Navy described as a nuisance to merchant ships. The Iranians have reportedly shot the helicopter and the Vincennes have taken up the chase, the Navy said. The Vincennes, however, had not been recognized by the Navy for years and set out to find Iranian territorial waters. It started shooting at the Iranian ships there.

While the fighting was raging, Iran Air flight 655 took off from Bandar Abbas, Iran, towards Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Airbus A300 has started its ascent as usual and is part of a bi-weekly route that the airline has operated for over 20 years. The captain spoke to the air traffic controllers in English. His last message was: “Thank you, good afternoon.”

The Vincennes had meanwhile confused the airliner with an Iranian F-14, although at that time they had the most modern combat equipment. According to the United States, the Navy made 11 radio warnings on different frequencies before the Vincennes fired two rockets at the aircraft, brought it down, and killed everyone on board. The black box of the plane’s black box was never recovered.

The death shocked Iran, even in the midst of the massacre against Iraq that killed 1 million people. Sixty-six of the dead were infants and children. The authorities placed some of the dead in wooden boxes in front of the parliament in Tehran. Iran would ultimately sue the United States and reach an agreement of $ 131.8 million.

The United States would later become USS Vincennes Capt. William C. Rogers awarded the country’s Legion of Merit Award, which further angered Iran.

In recent years, Iranian state television has broadcast live on the occasion of the anniversary of the mourners who howled from boats and threw flowers into the warm waters of the Persian Gulf at the point where the plane crashed.

In recent years, hardliners have started to link the tragedy to Trump’s maximalist campaign against Tehran. This included the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal with the world powers and the renewed imposition of crushing sanctions. Trump’s decision to include Iran in its existing visa bans also annoys Iranians who have relatives in America or who want to study there.

But it is also common for the Iranian government to boil under the surface. Economic protests have shaken the country. In the last round in November, more than 300 people were reportedly killed because the government set gasoline prices. The Iranian rial, which was between $ 32,000 and $ 1 at the time of the 2015 nuclear deal, is now between $ 135,000 and $ 1.

The presentation of the United States as a threat has strengthened the support of the Iranian government in the past. The US drone attack, which killed revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad a week ago, helped when more than a million people showed up for his numerous funeral procession in Tehran alone.

But this move also ended with a rush to Soleimani’s hometown, killing at least 56 people and injuring over 200 others. That night, Iran launched its ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases that housed US troops and buried the general. The crash of the Ukrainian flight was reported at dawn.