The craziest and wildest moments of the past NME Awards

The roughest night in the music industry – sorry, not sorry – we know how to throw a party, and a powerful, chaotic one at that. The clash at tables, the annoying costume and two hospital visits in one night for an unhappy guest are just the beginning …

The ceremony of 2020 is getting closer and we take a look at some of the most famous, legendary and downright worst moments of the ceremony years.

Want to participate? You can grab a ticket here for the NME Awards 2020, which will take place at Brixton’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, February 12th.

1

The Beatles play their last UK concert

Photo credit: Cummings Archives / Redferns

Back then, the NME Awards were much more straightforward than today’s carnage, which meant there were far fewer weird and wild events. But a pretty crazy thing went down in 1966. The Beatles, the biggest band in the world, the biggest band… ever made their last live performance in the UK at our bash. How kind of you.

2

The silent speech of the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Nick Jago of the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performs as part of the download festival at the Shoreline Amphitheater on October 6, 2007 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)

In 2003 BRMC was awarded the gong for the best video, and the band dutifully made their way to the stage to collect it. Things took a weird turn when Nick Jago stood silent after accepting the trophy drummer, staring meticulously awkwardly at the audience for seven minutes. Why didn’t anyone stop him? We will never know, but we will never forget it.

3

The Libertines are becoming poetic

The Nme Awards at Hammersmith Palais, London, UK – February 12, 2004, The Libertines (Photo by Brian Rasic / Getty Images)

In 2004 the Libertines received the award for the best band in true Libertines style. Pete Doherty and Carl Barat swapped the lines from the poem “Suicide In The Trenches”. Siegfried Sassoon has never been so nervous.

4

Russell Brand starts with Bob Geldof

Russell Brand at the Shockwaves NME Awards 2006 during the Shockwaves NME Awards 2006 – Inside Arrivals at Hammersmith Palais in London, UK. (Photo by Richard Lewis / WireImage)

One of the strangest cattle of all time was a guest at the NME Awards: Russell Brand vs Bob Geldof. It got hot at the 2006 ceremony and Brand decided to win a Pop Sir Bob when he gave Geldof (Collect for Live 8) an award for the best music DVD. “Please welcome on stage, Sir Bobby Gandalf, everyone,” he scoffed, and Geldof replied, “Russell Brand, what a gift.” The beef didn’t stop there. When Brand returned to the stage, he quipped: “Really, it is no surprise that he is such an expert on famines. He has been in the restaurant” I don’t like montages “for 30 years.”

5

Dev Hynes emerges from a distant galaxy

Shockwaves Nme Awards 2008, Indigo2, London, United Kingdom – February 28, 2008, Lightspeed Champion – Devonte ‘Dev’ Hynes (Photo by Brian Rasic / Getty Images)

Back in 2008, when Dev Hynes was still operating under his name Lightspeed Champion, he brought a touch of science fiction into his award ceremony. He not only dresses up as Darth Vader, but his band also contains a large, furry Chewbacca. Don’t you believe us You can watch the performance here.

6

Foo Fighters will not stop playing

LONDON, UK – FEBRUARY 23: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on stage at the Shockwaves NME Awards at the Brixton Academy on February 23, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Annabel Staff / Redferns)

For our Godlike Genius Award, the recipient concludes the ceremony with a handful of songs, an annual tradition that started with New Order in 2005. but continued to play for two hours, a total of 23 tracks, including a full run of their then new album ‘Wasting Light’. A surprise foos set? No complaints from us.

7

Oli Sykes crashes at the Coldplay table

Photo credit: Caitlin Mogridge / NME

A table crashes, and then a table crashes. During a performance of “Happy Song” at the Awards 2016, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes sauntered through the audience before jumping to Coldplay’s table, much to the band’s delight. It was also the year that Chris Martin & Co. took home the coveted NME Godlike Genius Award, but Sykes claimed the stunt was “in no way a protest against Coldplay” when he spoke to NME a few days later ,

8th

Ryan Jarman’s near-death experience

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley / NME

Syke’s attempt to collapse at a table was nothing compared to Ryan Jarman’s fall at the 2006 awards. After the Kaiser Chiefs received the award for best live band, The Cribs frontman climbed onto the Kaiser Chiefs table and threw it Glasses and bottles of everyone around and injured themselves. He was sent to the A&E station and sewn, but always true to his sister, and Jarman returned to the after party before being sent back to A&E again due to excessive bleeding. Hospitalized twice in one night on behalf of Rock n Roll? Mr. Jarman, we greet you.

9

Fat White Family hold one of the craziest speeches ever

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: on stage at the annual NME Awards at the Brixton Academy on February 26, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Well, your friend did anyway. The South Londoners received the Philip Hall Radar Award in 2014, but frontman Lias Saoudi hardly said a word. Instead, he left it to the unofficial spokesman Patrick Lyons, who said, “It’s like it is” while the singer stood silently next to him. Once he compared the band to “The Wild American Prairie” and said they could “only save America with their music”. Even Lias looked slightly amused.

10

The ultimate super group

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley

In 2017 the NME Awards were presented together with members of (* deep breath *) Peace, Black Honey, Slaves, Years & Years, Swim Deep as well as Charli XCX and Pixie Geldof as Bands4Refugees. In the slogan t-shirts “Choose Love”, the super group showed a lively cover of “The Rolling Stones”, “Gimme Shelter”, in favor of “Help Refugees”. Such good eggs.

11

Welcome … Loyle Corner

Attends the VO5 NME Awards held at the Brixton Academy on February 14, 2018 in London, England.

When Big Narstie was asked to award the best British solo artist at the 2018 NME Awards, he had one job: to announce the name of the winner. That’s all. He went wrong, “Loyle Corner!” Roar with total confidence.

12

A false start for Charli

Charli XCX will perform at the O2 Institute Birmingham on October 28, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin / Redferns)

When it came time to make a clip for her acceptance speech for ‘Boys’, Best Track winner at the 2018 NME Awards, Charli XCX gave good advice: “Go celebrate, get ready, see you later.” even though. Several shots of the clip showed how she made herself look ridiculous, struggled to get her open sports car going, and overcome the curb, proving that even the most famous pop stars have their moments.