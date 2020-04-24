The ‘Crazy idea’ of infection among volunteers with COVID-19 to boost surplus goods, vaccine tests gather support

Eleftherios Diamandis has admitted that may seem like a “crazy idea” to some.

In a paper posted on the website of his cancer research lab, the University of Toronto professor recommended establishing special hospitals where volunteers were deliberately infected with low doses of the COVID-19 virus, which helps develop a person’s immunization protection in the year or so before a vaccine is available.

A colleague has combined his suggestion with Nazis’ medical experiments with concentration prisoners.

But different versions of the challenging idea are slowly picking support as the world looks for ways to escape devastating devastating lockdowns, while keeping people safe from the novel coronavirus.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault cites the concept of scandal on Thursday, saying that science suggests it would be a mistake to keep the province locked in the coming months. “If everyone stays home, no one will be vaccinated,” he said.

A US team has recruited more than 2,000 volunteers who want to be infected with COVID-19 as a way to test potential vaccines more quickly.

And some doctors and academics have even gone so far, suggesting health workers and others have been intentionally infected to create a potential immune system or better control the pandemic. This will stimulate an ancient tactic – called a difference – in which one is given a limited dose of smallpox to try to prevent a more devastating infection.

“It sounds like a crazy idea – people are saying” No, no, no, ‘”admitted biochemist Diamandis, who heads the Advanced Center for Detection of Cancer at Mt. Sinai Hospital.” (But) the separation leaves billions of people without immunity, and at the end of the day we must achieve immunity in one way or another. And this is one way. “

Naturally, however, the concept is controversial, with some scientists and bio-ethicists warning that it violates basic moral principles of research and research – whether a person is given a vaccine first or not.

“I’m not subscribed to any of these proposals,” said Michael Houghton, a University of Alberta virologist who is developing a coronavirus vaccine under a federal grant. “Infecting people to build a flock of goods is wrong – you do that with a vaccine, not a virus.”

Quebec Premier Francoise Legault: “If everyone stays home, no one will be vaccinated.”

Jacques Boissinot / The Canada Press

The basis of the debate is the notion that the world is not completely free from the threat of COVID-19 until there is sufficient immunity to cut short the transmission of the virus, which is often pegged to nearly 60 percent of the population. The most likely way to achieve such a state is with a vaccine. But despite numerous, drastically accelerated development projects, experts say one person is not ready for a year up to 18 months.

Vaccine efficacy tests usually involve a group randomly selected to receive a new agent and one receiving a placebo, the immune response being measured as they go about their normal lives. Bioethicist Nir Eyal and colleagues at New Jersey’s Rutgers University suggested in a paper last month conducting trials in which subjects were exposed to the virus to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, a proposal they argue could be shave months in the approval process.

At that point, the grass roots group 1DaySooner said it had recruited nearly 2,400 volunteers in 52 countries as of Thursday afternoon to submit themselves to the study.

Houghton agrees that “challenge” tests will make the process faster, but argues that they will only be accepted ethically when there is effective treatment for the disease in case the vaccine does not work. Nothing exists for COVID-19.

At the end of the day we should achieve immunity in one way or another

Riam Shammaa, whose company Intellistemtech Technologies has developed a candidate vaccine, said he did not believe the challenge tests were necessary though, given regulators such as Health Canada and the US.S FDA. allowed an expedited process for the approval of the COVID-19 shot.

And he has ethical concerns: “You should have a very good lawyer if people are actively contagious.”

Meanwhile, others have set intentional contamination as a stopgap until the vaccine is available.

Economist Robin Hanson of George Mason University has suggested a “controlled infection” of sections of the population to make pandemics easier to manage.

Neuroscientist Michael Segal has suggested to the Wall Street Journal that the infection is ready for first responders, followed by quarantine at shuttered resorts, so they can work freely with infected patients.

Elefterios Diamandis’s paper “is surprising that it indicates the accidental infection of healthy people with the vitality of a fearful virus,” said an ethic.

Peter J. Thompson / National Post / File

Diamandis said in his paper that Canada should continue with social measures and only consider his idea that if the epidemic worsened, the health care burden was lifted and no vaccine was in sight. Then, he suggests infections in low-risk children with low doses of coronavirus, thinking that a low viral load will result in minimal illness, but eventually immunity.

This will be done in a hospital or specially equipped facility with intensive-care units and ventilators, he said, with repeated waves of volunteers impacted to work toward the herd of immunity.

Udo Shuklenk, a bio-ethicist of Queen’s University, said he could not prepare for the potential effectiveness of such a proposal, but said it was an acceptable standard if patients were carefully selected and agreed after. risks are completely short of risks.

He mentioned the legal principle Volenti non fit injuria – to a mere man, no harm was done.

“The role of Diamandis” is surprising because it offers the intentional infection of healthy people to the vitality of a feared virus, “says University of Calgary ethicist Juliet Guichon. But cautious and” offers an important idea to discuss. “

Ian Iancheche, a pediatric and ethical expert at the University of Calgary, is unsure, not knowing it is still unclear what type of immunity COVID-19 infection is, and for how long.

(Revised 8:20 a.m. April 24 to correct misspelling of Premier Francois Legault’s first name as a result of error correction.)

• Email: tblackwell@postmedia.com | Twitter: tomblackwellNP